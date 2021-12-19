ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A 61-year-old man in Japan is the prime suspect in a fire that killed 24 people at a mental health clinic where he was a patient, police say

A man prays for victims in front of an office building, where a fire broke out the previous day, in Osaka on December 18, 2021. Photo by STR/Jiji Press/AFP via Getty Images
  • A fire broke out at a mental health clinic in Osaka, Japan, on Friday, killing 24 people.
  • Police said they identified the suspect through security camera footage and his patient card for the clinic.
  • After the fire, officials ordered a nationwide inspection of commercial buildings with only one stairway.

