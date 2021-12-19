Times Charities: Assistance helps man toward self-sufficiency

A man came to the Faith Mission, a Times Charities partner, for help with his addiction problems.

He joined the New Beginnings Program after he was court ordered to do so from the state of Oklahoma.

The man is doing well and is working in the Faith Resale shop. He plans on staying in Texas after completing the program and is trying to get a Texas drivers license. He first had to acquire his Oklahoma birth certificate.

Donations from Times Charities helped get the man the paperwork he needed to move toward self-sufficiency.

Times Charities, a nonprofit created by the Times Record News more than 20 years ago, raises money during the holiday season to address financial woes throughout the calendar year. Times Charities also helps area veterans get back on their feet.

Donations to Times Charities go to the four partners: Faith Mission, Interfaith Outreach Services, The Salvation Army and Grace Ministries in Burkburnett.

Overhead expenses are not paid from donations.

No money is spent from the Times Charities account until the situations of those seeking help are verified by our partners.

Donations can be made in the form of cash, checks and debit or credit cards. Online donations are also welcome through https://wichitacf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate

Make checks payable to Times Charities/WFACF, and mail them to 2405 Kell #100, Wichita Falls, TX 76308.