Min_Jefferson 12 pass from Cousins (G.Joseph kick), 5:03. Drive: 8 plays, 54 yards, 4:37. Key Plays: Cousins 18 pass to Jefferson on 3rd-and-7; Cook 10 run. Minnesota 7, Chicago 0. Second Quarter. Min_FG G.Joseph 37, 13:28. Drive: 8 plays, 34 yards, 4:09. Key Play: Cook 10 run. Minnesota 10, Chicago...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO