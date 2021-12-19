ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis leads No. 16 ULL to 36-21 N.O. Bowl win over Marshall

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Levi Lewis passed for 270 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another 74 yards, and No. 16 Louisiana-Lafayette...

Levi Lewis Completes Ragin' Cajuns Career by Leading No. 23 Louisiana Past Marshall

As one era of Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football came to an end, another one started off with an impressive overall performance. Levi Lewis, playing in his final game in a Louisiana uniform, completed 19 of 31 passes for 270 yards and a touchdown while the No. 16-ranked Ragin' Cajuns scored three touchdowns in the final 8:20 to claim a 36-21 victory over future Sun Belt Conference member Marshall in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl on Saturday at the Caesars Superdome.
Georgia QB has tested positive for COVID-19, per report

Georgia is set to face Michigan in the College Football Playoff on Dec. 31 at the Orange Bowl. But with 10 days to go before the matchup, the Dawgs appears to be dealing with COVID-19 issues within the program as the rapidly-spreading omicron variant has become the dominant strain nationally.
Kedon Slovis reveals whether USC was an option after Lincoln Riley hiring

USC quarterback Kedon Slovis suffered an injury in 2021 that moved the Scottsdale, Arizona native to the bench, while true freshman Jaxson Dart took over under center. And after Dart’s performance, Slovis seemed to have lost his starting spot, prompting him to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Slovis was...
5-star wide receiver Zachariah Branch sets Christmas Eve commitment

Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman wide receiver Zachariah Branch will announce his commitment on Christmas Eve at 4:00 p.m. ET, he tweeted Monday. Branch is the No. 15 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 wide receiver and the top overall prospect in Nevada.
USC QB Transfer Says Interesting School Was 1st To Contact Him

Earlier this month, USC quarterback Kedon Slovis decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Among the first schools to contact him was one of the Trojans’ greatest rivals. In an interview with TrojanSports.com, Slovis revealed that the Notre Dame Fighting Irish were the first team to call him. He said he was shocked by how quickly he heard back from any team, let alone Notre Dame.
CFB World Reacts To Alabama’s Latest Addition

Alabama got a massive addition to its football team on Tuesday. Jahmyr Gibbs from Georgia Tech is transferring to Tuscaloosa to play for the Crimson Tide next season and that will only make them more dangerous. He’s coming off the best season of his collegiate career after he finished with...
Brian Kelly Reportedly Has Interesting Target For Defensive Coordinator

New LSU head coach Brian Kelly continues to try and build his first coaching staff in Baton Rouge, and has reportedly found a new target for defensive coordinator. Last week, Kelly reportedly tried to poach Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White, only to be turned down. Now, he has turned his attention to a former UK defensive coordinator.
2021 New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana Finishes Magical Season With 36-21 Victory

Louisiana caps off the 2021 season with a bowl win in their home state and a program record 13 straight wins. Louisiana TD 9:26 Kyren Lacy 9 Yd pass from Levi Lewis (Nate Snyder Kick) Louisiana TD 8:20 Emani Bailey 4 Yd Run (Two-Point Pass Conversion Failed) This game had the feel of a conference rivalry early on.
Marshall falls to No. 16 Louisiana, 36-21

No. 16 Louisiana scored three touchdowns in the fourth period to come back and defeat Marshall, 36-21, Saturday night in the R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl inside the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. The win came in the first game for Michael Desormeaux as head coach of the Ragin’...
Ryan Pritt: WVU's speed will lead to win in bowl game

In a game played in the state with the Painted Desert, expect the shades of gray to make the difference — those shades in between statistics and intangibles. On the surface, and based on reputation, the Guaranteed Rate Bowl Tuesday night in Phoenix seems like a fairly easy matchup to diagnose. Minnesota’s big, rugged and stereotypical Big Ten attack versus West Virginia’s speed, quickness and reliance on the pass befitting a team from the Big 12.
Hutchinson, Milton, Weaver honored for college comebacks

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Florida State quarterback McKenzie Milton and Kentucky linebacker J.J. Weaver have won the Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year award. Hutchinson returned from a season-ending ankle injury in 2020 to become an All-American and Heisman Trophy runner-up for the Big Ten champions. A torn knee ligament cut short Weaver’s 2020 season, but his physical rehabilitation was only part of the challenge he faced. He also had to overcome the grief of losing both his father and high school coach. Milton’s comeback was more than two years in the making, after he suffered a severe leg injury in 2018 while playing for Central Florida. After missing two full seasons, he beat the odds simply by being able to walk again unassisted.
