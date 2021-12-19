After taking down Indian Creek, Edgewood not the same against Sullivan

ELLETTSVILLE — Maybe there was an emotional hangover.

Or the belief and confidence that Edgewood had going into a Western Indiana Conference game against a 1-5 Indian Creek squad was better than when facing undefeated Sullivan on Saturday.

One thing's for sure, it was the defense that suffered most against the Golden Arrows, who pierced the Mustangs for 60 percent shooting to run away with a 75-55 rout at the Mustang Corral.

Handling success. It's another growing pain for a team gaining varsity experience on the fly this season.

"I think coach would say the same thing, but it's the pregame stuff," Martinsville senior guard Caden Huttenlocker said. "He was talking about the little stuff, like warmups. We have to come more ready. JV team, as well. It's on all of us. We've got to want it more."

The game was such a turnaround from the night before in a 74-66 win.

Edgewood's scorebook had taken on a different look, with Brayden Robinson stepping up with a career best 23 points. He had 19 total in his first five games.

It was partly the result of the Braves were paying way too much attention to Huttenlocker, leaving Robinson to do the damage. As a result, Huttenlocker ended up with a near triple-double of seven points, eight rebounds and nine assists.

"We wanted it more that day," Huttenlocker said. "We needed another win. And tonight, we were probably still celebrating about last night."

Sullivan takes advantage

Just 24 hours earlier, Edgewood (2-5, 2-2) ended the first quarter up 20-11 on Indian Creek.

"Early in the game, we built a lead that we were able to maintain throughout the game," Edgewood coach Matt Wadsworth said. "From my perspective tonight, I was hoping to take another step forward."

There wasn't the hoped for carryover, as Edgewood came out in lackluster fashion, collecting more turnovers than made shots to fall behind 10-2 with 4:23 left in the first quarter. Wadsworth called timeout and lack of effort was theme of their discussion.

But the tone was set as Sullivan (6-0, 4-0) kept right on scoring, finishing 28-of-46 and 8-of-13 on 3s.

Edgewood managed to chip away to within 23-19 with 4:40 left in the second period. But three straight layups in the next 1:20 pushed Sullivan ahead 29-19.

The Mustangs kept it within 10 (47-37) with 2:30 to go in the third, then the Arrows got away from good, scoring nine of the next 11 points.

Kelley's heroes

It's the fourth game in a row Edgewood has given up 66 or more.

"In order to become a team that beats quality opponents, we have to get better in that regard," Wadsworth said.

Sullivan presented a pair of tough guards in Rocco Rochel, a sharpshooter who had 23 points, 16 in the first half while going 4-of-5 on 3-pointers, to help build a 37-24 lead by halftime. Then there was Randy Kelley, who masterfully set up drive after drive to the bucket for a game-high 24 points.

Wadsworth noted his team gave up way too many driving lanes to the basket as the main defender, wing help and rim protector didn't close the gaps.

"We want to force the ballhandler to go through three lines of defense," Wadsworth said. "Tonight was a game that those help defenders were too late getting to a spot to contain the drive."

To cap it off, Kelley, who had layups to beat the horn to end the first two quarters, pulled up at the end of the third and drilled a 3 for a 56-39 lead.

"Kelley's a great player," Huttenlocker said. "We've just got to get more into the lane into their vision, so they don't have a straight line to the basket.

"I enjoyed playing with him this summer. He as an AAU teammate. But he's just really shifty and he's hard to guard. You've got to have help defense because he can get to the basket and uses his body well."

Learning curve continues

Like Robinson, sophomore Zach Sims also had a career night against IC, pouring in 28 points while going 10-of-15 at the line.

Huttenlocker and Sims both scored efficiently against Sullivan, with Huttenlocker 9-of-14 and 4-of-4 at the line for 23 points to go with eight boards, two blocks, two steals and three assists.

Sims, after a slow start, went 8-of-12 for 18 points. He had 13 in the second half after taking just three shots before halftime. The rest of the lineup had just 10 points until the final 25 seconds.

"I'm confident in all these guys and their ability to score," Huttenlocker said. "So I've got learn and get better at drawing two and dishing off."

Edgewood is not letting the loss discourage them or stunt their growth as they take a break before entering the Wabash Valley Classic after Christmas weekend.

"In my mind, I really wanted this win to prove some things," Huttenlocker said. "Because I think we're a better team than we are in the rankings. We've just got to want it more and we've got to build off it."

SULLIVAN 75, EDGEWOOD 55

Sullivan (75)

Hills f 5-8 0-0 10, Ridgway c 1-3 0-2 2, R.Roshel g 7-9 5-5 23, Adams g 3-6 6-8 13, Kelley g 11-19 0-0 24, Gettinger 1-1 0-0 3, Woodard 0-0 0-0 0, M.Roshel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-46 11-15 75.

Edgewood (55)

J.White f 1-1 0-0 2, Hammonds g 1-3 4-4 6, Huttenlocker g 9-14 4-4 23, Robinson g 0-2 1-2 1, Sims g 8-12 1-2 18, McCullough 0-3 0-0 0, West 0-1 0-0 0, Coffey 1-2 0-0 2, Boggs 1-5 0-0 3, Norris 0-0 0-0 0, M.White 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-44 10-12 55.

Sullivan (6-0, 4-0 WIC) 18 | 19 | 19 | 19 — 75

Edgewood (2-5, 2-2) 12 | 12 | 15 | 16 — 55

3-point goals: Sullivan 8-14 (R.Roshel 4-6, Kelley 2-5, Gettinger 1-1, Adams 1-2), Edgewood 3-13 (Sims 1-2, Huttenlocker 1-4, Boggs 1-4, Hammonds 0-1, Robinson 0-2). Rebounds: Sullivan 21 (Kelley 5), Edgewood 19 (Huttenlocker 8). Team fouls: Sullivan 15, Edgewood 12. Turnovers: Sullivan 12, Edgewood 15. JV: Sullivan 54-43.

