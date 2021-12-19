ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana QB Levi Lewis gives away New Orleans Bowl MVP to his running back Emani Bailey

By Erik Hall, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
 3 days ago

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns quarterback Levi Lewis was selected the MVP of the 2021 New Orleans Bowl .

Lewis had thrown for 270 yards and one touchdown while also rushing for 74 yards as he helped the UL Ragin' Cajuns defeat Marshall 36-21.

UL running back Emani Bailey had accounted for two touchdowns in the win, and Lewis wanted him to have the MVP award. Bailey finished with 94 rushing yards and 26 receiving yards.

"I want to give it to the O-line, and EB had two tuddies," Lewis said. "This is for EB and the O-line."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TuLcO_0dQsVKMJ00

As soon as Lewis received the award, he handed it to Bailey, and it was Bailey that posed with the trophy on the stage during the postgame ceremony.

"He was true to his word," Jay Walker said on the Lousiana Ragin' Cajuns radio broadcast after Lewis gave Bailey the trophy. "He just handed it off."

"Pretty groovy," Gerald Broussard said on the radio broadcast.

"And pretty Levi," Walker said.

"The least surprising thing we've seen tonight," Broussard added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hxhEt_0dQsVKMJ00

After the game, Lewis said of giving Bailey the MVP award, "He really motivates people. He always just attacks the day, even at practice. I feel like no guy practices the way Emani practices, and I wanted to give it to him because … it’s just more motivation going into (next) season, that anything he wants to do he can accomplish."

Bailey responded to Lewis' gesture and said, "First and foremost, I just Levi, man. It just shows what a true leader he is. I can’t thank him enough. Since Day 1 he’s shown me how the ropes go around here. He’s No. 1 in my book."

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football head coach Michael Desormeaux said of the MVP award handoff by Lewis, "The guy gives up his MVP trophy. I mean, that’s special. There’s not many people that are like that."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RQMaG_0dQsVKMJ00

The UL Ragin' Cajuns, ranked No. 17 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll , improved to 13-1 overall. Marshall University went to 7-6 overall.

The New Orleans Bowl marked the first meeting between the Louisiana and Marshall football programs.

Here's more Louisiana, Marshall football news:

Charles Huff is the Marshall University football head coach.

Erik Hall is the lead digital producer for sports with the USA Today Network. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik .

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Louisiana QB Levi Lewis gives away New Orleans Bowl MVP to his running back Emani Bailey

