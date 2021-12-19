ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 post-fight press conference video

By MMA Fighting Newswire
MMA Fighting
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 post-fight press...

www.mmafighting.com

Tyron Woodley
Jake Paul
The Independent

Kamaru Usman responds as Jake Paul knocks out UFC champion’s former rival Tyron Woodley

Kamaru Usman took to Twitter at the weekend to jokingly play down his role in Tyron Woodley’s losing run, which was extended on Saturday as the former UFC champion was knocked out by Jake Paul.YouTube star Paul stopped Woodley in the sixth round of their boxing rematch, having previously outpointed his fellow American in August.Woodley’s most recent defeat takes his losing run to six fights across mixed martial arts and boxing, with Usman having handed the 39-year-old the first of those losses.Usman dominated Woodley to take the Missourian’s UFC welterweight title in March 2019, and the Nigerian-American still holds...
UFC
dexerto.com

Island Boys make new song for Jake Paul’s rematch with Tyron Woodley

Internet sensations the Island Boys have put a new spin on their viral song of the same name just for Jake Paul’s upcoming rematch with UFC champ Tyron Woodley. The Island Boys are kind of taking over the internet right now. The rap duo, who are identical twins (minus...
MUSIC
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul sends a warning to Canelo Alvarez after sleeping Tyron Woodley

YouTuber turned pro boxer Jake Paul has issued a warning to Canelo Alvarez following his knockout win over Tyron Woodley. Last Saturday night in Tampa, Jake Paul produced the best knockout of his career thus far as he put Tyron Woodley’s lights out in their short notice rematch. It came just under four months after Paul was able to defeat the former UFC welterweight champion via decision in his hometown of Cleveland.
COMBAT SPORTS
#Boxing#Combat
MMAmania.com

Jorge Masvidal responds to Jake Paul callout: ‘You can’t afford me’

Jake Paul has done a masterful job of building up a boxing career by beating carefully selected celebrities and washed up mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters. He’s now undefeated (5-0) doing it, with his fight last night (Sat., Dec. 18, 2021) with a crushing knockout of former UFC Welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Beer-spilling fighter who flinched at Nate Diaz wants redemption: ‘I’ll fight his ass for free’

Add Carrese Archer to the list of people trying to get a fight with Nate Diaz. This past weekend, Diaz was in attendance for the boxing rematch between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley, supporting his teammate Chris Avila who won a majority decision over Anthony Taylor on the prelims. Diaz left the event early and on his way out, the younger Diaz brother caused a stir when he faked a punch at a bystander holding a beer, the result being that bystander flinched hard and spilled the beer everywhere. The scene was shared on social media and quickly went viral.
COMBAT SPORTS
Combat Sports
Sports
Cassius

Jake Paul Flattens Tyron Woodley In Rematch, The Internet Is Merciless

YouTuber Jake Paul complained about brain damage he’s been having prior to his rematch with former UFC champ Tyron “The Chosen One” Woodley. But on Saturday night, Paul didn’t look punch drunk at all – in fact, he delivered a mean right hook that probably gave Woodley some CTE of his own as “The Chosen […]
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul says his relationship with Tyron Woodley doesn’t end with recent rematch: “I think it would be funny to do a Buddy-Cop movie together”

Jake Paul has no intentions of ending his relationship with Tyron Woodley following their recent rematch in Tampa, Florida. Paul (5-0) and Woodley (0-2) squared off for a second time on Saturday night, this after their first encounter had ended in a controversial split-decision. The rematch left no controversy as...
NFL
MMA Fighting

Anderson Silva opens as early favorite to be Jake Paul’s next opponent

Another former UFC champion is already the betting frontrunner to be Jake Paul’s next opponent in the boxing ring. UFC middleweight legend Anderson Silva has opened as the early favorite to fight the YouTuber-turned-boxing sensation next, according to recent odds released by online bookmaker BetOnline. Paul defeated former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley via brutal knockout in the sixth round of the pair’s rematch on Saturday in Tampa, Florida.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Tyron Woodley draws medical suspension after Jake Paul knockout loss

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley faces a two-month sit after being knocked out by Jake Paul this past Saturday. Woodley has been suspended for 60 days by the Florida State Boxing Commission, which oversaw the Showtime pay-per-view event he and Paul headlined at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. Medical...
UFC

