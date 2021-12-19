ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brett Connolly’s big hit on Tanner Kero sends the Dallas Stars forward to the hospital in the Chicago Blackhawks’ 4-3 overtime loss

By Phil Thompson, Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly was ejected for a first-period hit that sent Dallas Stars winger Tanner Kero to the hospital, and the Stars withstood a Hawks rally for a 4-3 overtime win Saturday night at American Airlines Center. Patrick Kane flubbed the puck a two-on-none rush in overtime...

