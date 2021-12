The December 28 episode of NXT 2.0 is beginning to take shape. First, after being thrown down the stairs by Harland last week, Brian Kendrick addressed his attacker, saying that he has resigned as a coach in NXT and that if Harland wants an apology from him, he can get it in the ring next week. Later in the show, it was announced that all the necessary documents have been signed and the two men will do battle on December 28. This will be Kendrick's first match since an October 2020 episode of 205 Live.

