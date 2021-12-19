ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Antioch Brethren

Northern Virginia Daily
 2 days ago

Antioch Church of the Brethren will celebrate Jesus’ birth with combined worship services at...

www.nvdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Belief.Net

What is the Oldest Book in the Bible?

The books of the Bible were written over a period of thousands of years. The Old Testament was written hundreds, if not thousands, of years before Christ was ever born. The New Testament was completed roughly a century after Christ’s death. Between these dates, the dozens of books of the Bible were written, edited and compiled. The order in which those books were placed in the Bible, however, was not always based on their age. Older books are sandwiched between works that were written centuries later, and younger pieces may come before older books. Clearly, the Bible is not arranged in chronological order, but what would the Bible look like if it was? What would be at the end of the Good Book? In that chronological Bible, what would come first? What is the oldest book in the Bible?
RELIGION
Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
Northern Virginia Daily

Whittier Acres subdivision in Winchester ready to shine on Christmas Eve

WINCHESTER — One of Winchester’s favorite holiday traditions will take place once again in the Whittier Acres neighborhood on Christmas Eve, with neighbors lining the streets with luminarias (white bags filled with sand and illuminated with a candle) and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus in a horse-drawn sleigh at 6 p.m. on Whittier Avenue.
WINCHESTER, VA
Northern Virginia Daily

Judge Andrew P. Napolitano: Taking Christmas seriously

We all know that God works in mysterious ways. Last weekend, two friends and I were deeply moved when we saw a theatrical production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” This is the famous and popular tale of the transformation and redemption of Ebenezer Scrooge from a rasping, grasping old miser into a lovable, generous old man who, late in life, becomes determined to make amends for all his extreme selfishness and his public denunciations of charity.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Northern Virginia Daily

George Bowers Sr.: Turning to the light

Christmas is coming and the goose is getting fat. Personally I prefer turkey, and ham is even better, but the reality is that Christmas Day is fast approaching!. While Luke details Jesus’ birth in Bethlehem and Matthew tells us about the Wise Men, John’s nativity story is much different. Instead of starting at the beginning of Jesus’ life, or even the beginning of the Hebrew nation, John starts at the very beginning. “In the beginning was the Word and the Word was with God and the Word was God.”
RELIGION
Weirton Daily Times

Chapter holds Christmas party

Members of the Daughters of Penelope Pallas Athene Chapter No. 276 of Hancock County held their Christmas party Dec. 16 at Theo Yiannis in Weirton. The chapter members decided instead of a gift exchange each member would donate at least $10 to the Salvation Army of Weirton. The donations were collected at the dinner by Chairperson Connie Mastromichalis. On hand were, clockwise, from left, Naomi Loucas, Heidi Psaros, Illa Nelson, Connie Mastromichalis, Debbie Karnoupakis, Selena Antoniou, Dorthea Stakias, Presodent Mary Loucas, Elaine Flinn and Joyce Drane. Grace Madias also is a member.
WEIRTON, WV
richmondmagazine.com

Christmas for the Community

Bridging RVA volunteers prepare for the 2020 Christmas Day Dinner. (Photo courtesy Bridging RVA) For nearly a decade, Lee Ann and John Sawyer have been celebrating Christmas surrounded by friends and family — and nearly 2,000 of their neighbors. Lee Ann is the executive director of Bridging RVA, a...
RICHMOND, VA
Northern Virginia Daily

Riverton breakfast

The Riverton United Methodist Church will host a pancake breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. Dec. 18 at 55 E. Strasburg Road, Front Royal. The menu includes pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, biscuits, sausage gravy, juice, coffee. An offering will be received.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antioch Church
Daily Herald

Antioch community hosts annual Sailors Dinner

This past weekend, 250 sailors from the Naval Station Great Lakes had an opportunity to enjoy an extravagant holiday meal, along with entertainment, and plenty of community cheer. The annual Antioch Community Sailors Dinner was held Saturday evening, December 11, 2021, at the Antioch VFW. The dinner was organized by over 80 community volunteers.
ANTIOCH, IL
Northern Virginia Daily

Community News: Dec. 22

Buckton Presbyterian Church will hold a Christmas Eve service at 11 a.m. Friday at 2315 Strasburg Road, Front Royal.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
Northern Virginia Daily

Religion News: Dec. 18

Zion Lutheran Church will have a living Nativity scene from 6 to 8 p.m. following the Conicville Volunteer Fire Department parade today at 321 Headquarters Road, Edinburg. Antioch Church of the Brethren will celebrate Jesus’ birth with combined worship services at 10 a.m. on Sunday and Dec. 26. There will be no 8:30 or 11 a.m. services either Sunday.
EDINBURG, VA
cortlandstandard.net

Giving Santa an assist

As Christmas approaches, Santa still pulls his weight with organizations. He’s calling in favors and outsourcing help to families and children in the greater Cortland area. That’s why the United Presbyterian Church of Cortland plans a Christmas stocking give-away to children from 4 to 10 years old. Children can come to the 25 Church St. church from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
CORTLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Christmas
alexandriagazette.com

Carpenter’s Shelter donation

HELPING THE HOMELESS - Brothers of Universal Lodge #1 Prince Hall Masons are joined by Del Ray. Business Association members Gayle Reuter, left, and Pat Miller, right, at the Del Ray Community Day Dec. 5 at Pat Miller Square to make a donation of supplies to families at the Carpenter’s Shelter. Lodge members made an additional donation of supplies for families of Alexandria City High School students Dec. 21 at the King Street campus.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Anita Durairaj

Did Jesus have African heritage?

Picture by Elenktra; Wikimedia Commons; CC-By-1.0 Public Domain Image. Throughout Western history in the form of art, writing, and sermon, Jesus has mostly been depicted as white. However, by the 19th century, writers were depicting Jesus as either white, black, Mediterranean, or some other race.
watervilletimes.com

Santa Came To Town

Santa Claus put in an appearance in Richfield Springs in the park earlier this month. Before he arrived, the Richfield Springs Rotary Club handed out hot drinks and treats and community members sang Christmas carols. Santa showed up on a Richfield Springs Fire Department truck and immediately greeted kids, handing each one a gift after hearing their holiday wishes. More photos, Page 6.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS, NY
wnypapers.com

Wilson Lions celebrate Christmas

The Wilson Lions Club’s annual Christmas party took place at the historic Wilson House. After a two-year pause due to COVID-19, the event took place with a host of guests. In attendance were two Lions past district governors: James Muscoreil (Wilson Lions) and Jeffery Jarvis (Pendleton Lions). Local vocalist...
WILSON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy