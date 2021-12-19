Antioch Brethren

Members of the Daughters of Penelope Pallas Athene Chapter No. 276 of Hancock County held their Christmas party Dec. 16 at Theo Yiannis in Weirton. The chapter members decided instead of a gift exchange each member would donate at least $10 to the Salvation Army of Weirton. The donations were collected at the dinner by Chairperson Connie Mastromichalis. On hand were, clockwise, from left, Naomi Loucas, Heidi Psaros, Illa Nelson, Connie Mastromichalis, Debbie Karnoupakis, Selena Antoniou, Dorthea Stakias, Presodent Mary Loucas, Elaine Flinn and Joyce Drane. Grace Madias also is a member.
