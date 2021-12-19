Uncharacteristic miscues cost Patriots in loss at Indy

Police recently released new information surrounding the death of former Super Bowl champion wide receiver Demaryius Thomas. A friend found the 33-year-old dead at his home on Thursday. Police in Roswell, Georgia, got a call Thursday night of a reported cardiac arrest. The caller said they found Demaryius Thomas unconscious...
The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ.
Legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning has a lot of cool bullet points on his resume. Could NFL owner be next?. According to a report from CBS Sports, Manning is believed to be in the mix for an ownership role with the Denver Broncos. The Broncos could reportedly be sold by...
Tom Brady did not have a pleasant night on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, and he appeared to have a message for Dennis Allen towards the end of the loss. Brady struggled through the 9-0 shutout loss at home against New Orleans. On his team’s second-to-last possession, Brady threw an interception to seal the loss.
Over the last couple of years, former longtime NFL coach Jeff Fisher has been rumored as a candidate for several college football jobs. According to The Tennessean, Fisher interviewed for the opening at East Tennessee State and is “putting serious thought into the position and may accept it if offered.”
Former New Orleans Saints leader Drew Brees is arguably one of the most popular quarterbacks in the NFL, so it's no surprise that fans are always curious to learn all about his life. That said, football enthusiasts can't help but wonder what happened to Drew Brees' face since a huge scar has been there throughout his entire football career. Scroll down for everything we know about the football star's health!
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers had a night to forget as the Saints completed the sweep of the top team in the NFC South. Last night was a tough game for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Losing to the Saints with a depleted roster and losing several key players to injury all in one night is hard, and the day after losses like this never get better.
Antonio Brown is back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the team has clarified that he’s not going anywhere. That clearly has him feeling bold, at least on social media. Brown, who has now served a three-game suspension for using a fake vaccination card, sent a defiant tweet on Monday demanding respect.
The Jacksonville Jaguars officially fired head coach Urban Meyer earlier this week. Meyer, who won three national championships at the college football level, lasted less than one full season in the National Football League. Which NFL head coaches are next on the chopping block?. According to CBS Sports NFL insider...
The Baltimore Ravens were reportedly been in danger of having quarterback Lamar Jackson miss the first game of his career due to injury because of an ankle sprain. However, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter, it wasn’t an ankle sprain that the Ravens QB had been dealing with, but rather a bone bruise.
Former Dallas Cowboys head coach turned FOX analyst Jimmy Johnson weighed in on Dak Prescott earlier this week. Prescott had been playing at an MVP level for the first two months of the season, though his play has fallen off in recent weeks. Can the Cowboys still win a Super...
Legendary NFL quarterback Terry Bradshaw is very much not a fan of one team’s situation at the quarterback position. The Carolina Panthers played both Cam Newton and P.J. Walker at quarterback during last week’s game. Head coach Matt Rhule plans on doing the same on Sunday. Bradshaw is...
The New Orleans Saints were more than happy to ratio NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” crew after upsetting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Saints were victorious over the Bucs in Week 15, pulling off a feat that no one had achieved against a Tom Brady-led team in a very long time.
Former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan didn’t hold back on Sunday when discussing Trevor Lawrence’s former head coach Urban Meyer, who was fired this past week just 13 games into his (...)
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard has been essential to the team’s ground game this season. But will a recent injury be enough to keep him off the field for a second week in a row?. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Pollard will be active for today’s game...
