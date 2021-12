Savings banks (Sparkasse) in Germany are developing a crypto project that could enable their customers to trade digital currencies. According to the plans, Sparkasse customers would be able to buy cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, directly through their checking accounts. The bank highlighted this as an advantage for customers, who would no longer have to go through KYC processes of joining exchanges to trade crypto. The chain of savings banks also underlined the trust that customers have in its brand, as financially conservative Germans warm to the volatile asset class.

