THE FOLKLORE OF PLANTS: Fir

It’s late. Perhaps you’re in a basement, or a bedroom. Either way, you’re on the floor, eyes closed, hands at your side. Around you, your friends chant, “Light as a feather. Stiff as board” over and over until you feel the bounds of gravity release, and then, each using just four fingers, your friends lift you from the ground. Though each new generation and each new sleepover may feel as if they are discovering something new, this game is a form of folklore and folk tradition, Anelise Farris writes, passing down from generation to generation. Light as a Feather and other games known as “levitation play,” have been seen in some variation since 1665, explain researchers Barker K. Brandon and Claiborne Rice. Now sharing knowledge of these games happens the way most things do —online. Farris found that kids share these slumber party traditions through “numerous videos that had been viewed thousands of times. […] slumber party rituals are indeed alive and well.”

SOCIETY ・ 14 DAYS AGO