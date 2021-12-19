ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
24571 Dukes Road

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon't miss this Perfect Opportunity to have a working farm in every sense of the word along with a 4 BR 3.5 bath home and recently fenced inground pool w/new liner installed. Tillable acreage currently leased to...

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11703 Orebaugh Avenue

Large contemporary backing to Wheaton regional park. 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths. Many Updates - New HVAC 2021, Entire House Painted in 2021 .Hardwood Throughout.. Cathedral ceilings . Deck off Kitchen Entrance .Fabulous Location . Close to Wheaton Regional Park: with Lake, Hiking Paths, Beltway, Local and Major Shopping Centers, Wheaton Library & Rec Center, Wheaton or Glenmont Metro Stations and Holy Cross Hospital.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6 Benmere Road

Pack your bags! This awesome 5 bedroom, 4 bath home is move-in ready! Recent upgrades to this home include:All new Thompson Creek windows (except bow window and basement) in 2016; New roof, gutters (with leaf guards) soffits, siding and shutters in 2018; composite decking on both porches and pressure treated decking on playset also in 2018; new gas fireplace with remote installed in 2019. Also in 2019, most of home professionally painted. And just recently in 2021 new flooring in most of main level areas. Kitchen has also been renovated with beautiful cabinetry and granite countertops! This home is also equipped with a whole house fan! The park-like setting of the huge rear yard offers lots of opportunity for outdoor activities! Nestled in quaint community of Margate, yet close to most major routes for easy commutes. Memberships available to community pool and boat ramp!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

10442 Rapidan Lane

Spacious and lovely 3 finished levels townhouse. 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a bonus room on the first floor. New paint, new carpet throughout the house. Open floor plans style home has lots of natural light. Balcony, upgraded appliances. Neighborhood near new shopping centers, restaurants, new business developments and entertainment centers. Location, location, location. Conveniently located close to direct commuter routes, Routes 66, 234 & 29! Condo amenities like tennis court and swimming pool. Two assigned parking spots(#315). Ready to move in.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3601 Spring Terrace

Newly rehabbed beautiful 1,416 square foot home on a .53 acre lot in a lovely neighborhood. This 3 bed 2.5 bath is perfect for your family! It has a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The master bedroom has it's own bathroom. New windows have been ordered and will be delivered and placed before settlement. This is a great opportunity to build on a lot of land.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

204 David Drive

Located in Chestertown, this home has nice space, a new deck, and a somewhat new addition which provides great living space! Breakfast room has a fireplace, and the family room has a gas fireplace. The den is scheduled for new carpet in January. This home has been a rental in the past so could benefit from some TLC. Solid bones with a traditional floor plan. Back yard is spacious, plenty of room for games, and space for your furry friends, All appliances convey. Easy to show. Second level has a full bath and there are four bedrooms to chose from. Come check out this new listing.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7510 Plater Lane

Super Cute Rancher in Glenn Dale on a large wooded lot! Updated kitchen and bathroom, fresh paint, wood floors. Unfinished walkout basement with rough in and tons of potential! This home is a great starter home or if you're looking to put on a large addition! This home is surrounded by larger homes selling for $600k +. Schedule your appointment today!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6517 Wilmett Road

CONSTRUCTION NOT STARTED.New home & design by award winning Paramount Construction.100's of new homes plans to choose:Traditional, Contemporary, Arts & Crafts, Craftsman, Modern, French Country, Mediterranean & more.Or Builder will create custom plan. Granite tops, Pella wds, Brookhaven Cabs. Price depends on size and finishes.We've never designed or built the same home twice.Lot has gorgeous views of nature, trees and serenity.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3805 St Barnabas Road , #202

One of the largest 2 bedroom Condos in Marlow Towers Condos with balcony***Close to shopping and transportation***All utilities included in Condo fee except electricity***Waiting on new owner***Call agent with questions***Thanks. Listing courtesy of Fairfax Realty Elite. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal,...
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3207 Sandburg Terrace

This great Olney Hallowell home has been lived in and loved by the same family for almost 30 years! Great location - easy access to ICC and accessible to major road for commuting, and great conditions - almost everything has been upgraded in recent years and the house has been taken care very well. Don't miss this opportunity to create your dream single family home, with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 half baths, in a sought after location!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1302 E 36TH Street

This wonderful family home is ready for you to move right in. Upon entering from the covered front porch, you will reach the foyer. To your left is a powder room, to your right is an extra large living room. The walls on the first and second floors have been professionally painted! Ignore the boxes in the corners and concentrate on the wood floors, throughout. The updated kitchen opens up to the dining room. There is a deck, driveway, and garage at the rear of the home. The lower level includes a bar, laundry, small bathroom, and tons of storage. The upper level has 3 nice sized bedrooms, and an updated bathroom.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1266 Pauls Woods Road

CALL TODAY to see this cute, ready to move in, manufactured home nestled in the hills of Hampshire County, West Virginia. This home is a dream for anyone who enjoys all 4 seasons, nature and all a retreat in the woods can offer. You can take in the peace and quiet from your deck or if you are an avid hunter, take a short walk up the road to the Short Mountain Wildlife Management Area - almost 8,000 acres of public hunting. This property boasts of over 3 acres, 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a spacious living room, eat-in kitchen and walk-in pantry. The refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer, dryer and the furnishings convey! Call today and become a Mountaineer!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3382 Williamsport Pike

138 acre farm with beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom colonial in North Berkeley County. The home boasts charm of yesteryear with an inviting floor plan, thoughtful additions, large rooms, and modern conveniences. Spacious two car garage with entry into the eat in kitchen featuring plenty of storage in the cabinets and counter space. Formal living and dining rooms, a family room with gas fireplace, study just off the gathering areas, a large laundry room, and a full bath complete the main level. The second floor provides privacy and space with the primary bedroom and bathroom, two spacious spare rooms and a full bath. The property has three ponds, four outbuildings to include a barn, run in shed, workshop, and shed. Fully fenced.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

120 Beechwood Drive

80+ acres of land consisting of 4 parcels to be sold as an entirety. Located in Historic Port Deposit with dramatic cliff-side overlooking the Susquehanna River, this property is located within 3 miles' distance from the junction of Md Rte # 275 with I-95 - the location of the Hollywood Casino, Perryville Outlets and Great Wolf Lodge Family Entertainment and Water Park - opening in 2023! Suburban Transition Residential Zoning permits a density of 4 Units per acre including townhome, condominium and single-family residential development potential. Buyer to assume the costs of land engineering and the extension of public water and sewer services to the property residential density development. A lovely 3 bedroom/2 bath home containing nearly 3,500 sq. ft. is included in the purchase. The late 19th century manor home is storm-damaged and requires razing. No sign posted. Inspection by appointment, only. Do not enter the property without an appointment. Additional information available in the MLS documents.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1112 5TH STREET NW , #3

Meticulously built new construction, this stunning 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home is in the heart of Mount Vernon Sq and features truly exquisite modern design behind a detailed, historic facade. The lovely kitchen features custom all wood kitchen cabinetry and island, stainless steel appliances, modern subway tile, and chrome plumbing fixtures. There are light-colored wide-plank hardwood floors throughout. The bedrooms are spacious, with room for a desk, and abundant western light. The closets are outfitted with custom organizers and the 9 foot plus ceilings leave nothing to be desired. The location of this boutique collection of homes provides you access to the best parts of DC and is just seconds away from a Safeway, Starbucks, and everything Mount Vernon Triangle has to offer. A short 2 blocks to the metro puts the entire region at your front door. Blocks to 395 tunnel.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4801 Backlick Road

Looking for the best of the best???? Exceptionally well located Heritage Village brick end townhouse, 3 finished levels, main level hardwood and laminate on upper and lower levels, updated kitchen, baths, windows, HVAC, lower level, +++; bus stop in front, VRE nearby; well inside the Beltway with easy access to 395 and 495; shopping, restaurants, County parks nearby; kitchen includes silestone counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and maple cabinetry, the adjoining breakfast/family room opens to very private patio. Lower level with recreation room with cozy wood burning fireplace, den/guest bedroom, convenient powder room, generous sized utility room with plenty of storage space. Patio provides excellent space for grilling and chilling out.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

18727 Walkers Choice Road

Nice 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with a lake practically in your back yard! The location provides a lovely view from the living room, deck, and back bedrooms. Natural light drenches the interior. Lake has walking, jogging, and bike paths; fishing, row boating, and kayaking too! Numerous ponds are also within walking distance that have nice walking, jogging, and bike paths too. There are also two huge soccer and baseball fields less than 1/2 mile away with walking, jogging, and bike paths encircling these fields for those preferring longer routes of exercise. Conveniently located to shopping, banks, I270. Large master bedroom with ensuite. Floors are 60% gorgeous hardwood and 40% carpet. The kitchen countertops are white with pretty pastel sprinkles. Beautiful ceramic in the hall bathroom. A LOT of storage: under stairs, walk-up attic & shed (new roof) off the deck. Two assigned parking spaces directly in front of the home for easy grocery unloading, as well as guest parking. Just a two-minute walk away you will find the community tennis courts and pool. The pool is big with swimming lanes and has sunlit AND shaded areas. These townhomes are built solid!! In the owner's 10 years living there, she NEVER heard sounds from neighbors as can often be the case in townhomes. New water heater. With a little paint and a new carpet, this home can easily and affordably be a gem again! sold as-is. The seller has the wallpaper for easy repairs. Please check out $7,500 toward the purchase of a primary residence. More detail under the document section.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7111 Woodmont Avenue , #506

RARELY available - Stunning 2 bedroom with gourmet Stainless and Granite kitchen. 2 Full baths - and large balcony. Newly renovated building - Just one block from BETHESDA ROW - and three Blocks from Bethesda RED LINE METRO. Pet friendly. Secure building with underground parking included with unit. Elevator - Weight Room - Beautiful Lobby are the best in the area. Condo fee includes ALL UTILITIES except Electric. HEAT, AC Gas Included in fee.Easy to show - Vacant and available immediately. Don't hesitate! Call today with questions.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5612 Jefferson Davis Highway

Great building opportunity off of Jefferson Davis Highway! Approximately one acre located perfectly south of Fredericksburg with great commuting options in both directions. Located close to shopping and two exits of I95. There is a structure on the land that can be removed. There is so much potential here!. Listing...
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

28030 Punch Hall Road

Full rehab, wood-frame home. The property is vacant and ready for a contractor.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8313 Oakleigh Road

REAL ESTATE AUCTION featuring ON SITE and SIMULCAST ONLINE Bidding!! Online Bidding Opens - Tuesday, January 11, 2022 Live Onsite Bidding - Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 11:00 AM. List price is opening bid only. More property details coming soon! 8313 Oakleigh Road is located in the Hillendale Farms neighborhood in the Parkville area of Baltimore County. Hillendale Farms is situated south of E. Joppa Road, between Oakleigh Road and Perring Parkway. The neighborhood comprises a little over 200 single family homes with a variety of architectural styles and sizes, having been constructed from the 1930s through 2019.The location offers a number of conveniences. Major employers in the general area include Stanley Black & Decker, Baltimore County Schools and Towson University. Nearby Loch Raven Boulevard and Perring Parkway provide good access to both the Baltimore Beltway and Downtown Baltimore, for those commuting throughout the area. Shopping, dining and entertainment are close-by, including along both Taylor Avenue and E. Joppa Road. Excellent crabcakes are about one-half mile south of the property at the well-known Pappas Restaurant and Sports Bar.
