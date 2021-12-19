12205 Academy Way , #200

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleCome see this well maintained, very spacious and ready to live condo in Bethesda Park. ***Excellent price and motivated owner***ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED WITH CONDO FEE (Electricity, water,...

15802 Anthony Way

DON+GGT MISS THIS ONE +GG LOCATION IS EVERYTHING!!!Corner Lot home in a cul-de-sac in the highly sought-after top-rated Bowie School District. Four (4) Spacious bedrooms and two full bathrooms are on the upper level and the main level boasts a formal living room, separate dining room, family room, powder room, laundry room, and eat-in kitchen. The lower level is just waiting for your design - think theatre room, recreation room, workout room, guest suite, home office +GG the possibilities are endless. Enjoy your evenings during all seasons on the stunning deck overlooking your private and spacious yard in this charming neighborhood. Easy access to major commuter routes near two Metro stations and the Bowie State MARC station, shopping, restaurants, and more... ! No HOA and the City of Bowie provides many amenities featuring water views, fishing, walking paths, soccer fields, and playgrounds. Easy access to Rt 50, 197, and 301. Add this one to your list to see today +GG you won+GGt want to miss it!! Enjoy all the benefits of this great community and superb location. Located just minutes from rt 50, 301, and bowie town center. You never have to get in a car to enjoy shopping, dining, and entertainment. Open house Monday, December 27, 2:00-4:00.
7510 Plater Lane

Super Cute Rancher in Glenn Dale on a large wooded lot! Updated kitchen and bathroom, fresh paint, wood floors. Unfinished walkout basement with rough in and tons of potential! This home is a great starter home or if you're looking to put on a large addition! This home is surrounded by larger homes selling for $600k +. Schedule your appointment today!
43429 Stonewood Crossing Terrace

March/April 2022 Delivery! Live in the suburbs with easy access to the city (only a mile from the Silver Line Metro!) in this gorgeous and cozy 2 level condo at 1614 sq. ft. This spacious interior unit condo has 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 1 half baths, and 1 car garage! Be greeted with beautiful Ardesia plank flooring on the open concept main level with great room, dining rooms, and modern kitchen. The kitchen features elegant granite countertops, 42" cabinets, white backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy modern design choices in the primary and hall bath with beautiful countertops and upgraded wall/floor tiles. Additional perks include oak stairs, washer/dryer and window blinds, as well as decorative light fixtures, ceiling fan pre-wires, crown moulding, LED lighting and/or pendant lights per plan, and builders warranties. If that isn't enough, Lennar also includes $5k of included connectivity value +GG a smart network, wifi guaranteed with no dead spots, ring alarm security kit with ring video doorbell pro, smart garage control, smart water shutoff, smart thermostat, and level lock smart lock! Enjoy this vibrant new community with a great location so close to the metro and quick access to the Dulles Greenway! *Photos are of model home.
1016 17TH Place NE , #200

BEST VALUE 2 BEDROOM IN THE ENTIRE BUILDING!! Over 85% sold/under contract. WRITE A CONTRACT BY JANUARY 31ST AND GET $10,000 TOWARDS CLOSING COSTS!! Private outdoor space included! Open concept living. With a walk score of 85, the site is located near the vibrant H Street Corridor and Union Market for culture, dining and nightlife; easy access to Union Station. +-Sophisticated selections abounds and includes European Oak Hardwood flooring throughout, Quartz Countertops, Kohler Fixtures, Samsung and GE Appliances and more. Select Homes offer Breathtaking Views of Washington DC - Monument, Capital Building and the Basilica! Available for IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!
1213 N Decker Avenue

List price to be opening bid. Online Auction Only! Bidding begins Saturday, January 8th & ends Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Brick-Front Townhouse in the "Berea" Neighborhood of Baltimore City with 2 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths. There is a porch off the back of the house that includes a walk-down to the fenced-in backyard. Main level: living room, dining rooms (with wood type floors), kitchen & 1/2 bath. Upper level: 2 bedrooms (with wood type floors) and 1 full bath. Lower level: unfinished basement, gas meter, gas hot water heater, force hot air heat, walk-up to the backyard.
227 Atlantic Street SE

Welcome home! This newly renovated top to bottom brick end-unit colonial is thoughtfully designed to blend stately and timeless architecture with new luxe modern amenities. This is A MUST SEE!! This home is exceptionally completed over three levels of living, NEW Roof, NEW windows, NEW flooring, NEW kitchen, NEW Deck, and so much more! . This home boast 3BR/2 BA with hard flooring throughout. Enter into the separate living/family room with plenty of windows for natural light. The main level continues to delight with a fully updated kitchen w/granite counter tops, large island with sink, brand new cabinetry and upgraded stainless steel appliances. The kitchen flows out to the brand new deck overlooking the private yard to complete the main level. Two ample size bedrooms on the upper level with closets and shared luxury bath w/ ceramic tile flooring and tub/shower combo. Finished LL includes ceramic tile and space for a bedroom/den/family room and full bath with large shower. The private rear entrance access via a paved sidewalk for possible income potential. Plenty of street parking available and access to bus line, metro, and minutes from major highways I-295 (3-min), I-695 and I-495, 8 min to downtown DC. Large selection of grocery, retail shopping, parks, gyms, and dining choices nearby. Short drive to National Harbor, Top Golf, MGM Casino, and so much more! You don't want to miss this opportunity!
7111 Woodmont Avenue , #506

RARELY available - Stunning 2 bedroom with gourmet Stainless and Granite kitchen. 2 Full baths - and large balcony. Newly renovated building - Just one block from BETHESDA ROW - and three Blocks from Bethesda RED LINE METRO. Pet friendly. Secure building with underground parking included with unit. Elevator - Weight Room - Beautiful Lobby are the best in the area. Condo fee includes ALL UTILITIES except Electric. HEAT, AC Gas Included in fee.Easy to show - Vacant and available immediately. Don't hesitate! Call today with questions.
2018 37TH Street SE , #201

Property is being sold +G+AS IS+G-. Spacious two bed one bath, second level unit in Fairfax Village. Large open living space with plenty of windows. Convenient parking ion the side street. Close to Hillcrest neighborhood shops, restaurants, metro, and downtown DC. Listing courtesy of Keller Williams Preferred Properties. ©2021 Bright...
11703 Orebaugh Avenue

Large contemporary backing to Wheaton regional park. 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths. Many Updates - New HVAC 2021, Entire House Painted in 2021 .Hardwood Throughout.. Cathedral ceilings . Deck off Kitchen Entrance .Fabulous Location . Close to Wheaton Regional Park: with Lake, Hiking Paths, Beltway, Local and Major Shopping Centers, Wheaton Library & Rec Center, Wheaton or Glenmont Metro Stations and Holy Cross Hospital.
5203 Rockfish Court

This is a great opportunity to own a very charming, move-in ready, home, on a quiet street in a convenient location! Yes, this home has it all! This home has been lovingly maintained and beautifully updated! The home features a very large and well equipped kitchen, with a bright and spacious dining area! This will be a great gathering area for entertaining! There is a large living room - perfect for guests or quiet time at home! The home offers a main level bedroom that is currently being used as a gym - this bedroom can be a flexible space - make it a bedroom, an office, a gym or hobby room - your options are endless! Upstairs you will find an additional 2 very large bedrooms with ample closet space!. Additionally, your living space extends outside, to a beautiful covered front porch and a rear deck, right off of the kitchen, surrounded by a wonderful fenced in back yard! This is a property you will love - tastefully decorated in beautiful colors, thoughtfully updated, easy to maintain, a joy to live in! This home is located in the Dorchester Mews community, in Waldorf. This is an active community that offers walking paths, lakes, a swimming pool, tennis courts, playgrounds and much more! It is conveniently located to nearby restaurants, shopping and lots of recreation! It is easy access to employment in DC and Virginia. Don't miss out on this beautiful single family home - it will not last long!
3601 Spring Terrace

Newly rehabbed beautiful 1,416 square foot home on a .53 acre lot in a lovely neighborhood. This 3 bed 2.5 bath is perfect for your family! It has a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The master bedroom has it's own bathroom. New windows have been ordered and will be delivered and placed before settlement. This is a great opportunity to build on a lot of land.
3805 St Barnabas Road , #202

One of the largest 2 bedroom Condos in Marlow Towers Condos with balcony***Close to shopping and transportation***All utilities included in Condo fee except electricity***Waiting on new owner***Call agent with questions***Thanks. Listing courtesy of Fairfax Realty Elite. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal,...
3207 Sandburg Terrace

This great Olney Hallowell home has been lived in and loved by the same family for almost 30 years! Great location - easy access to ICC and accessible to major road for commuting, and great conditions - almost everything has been upgraded in recent years and the house has been taken care very well. Don't miss this opportunity to create your dream single family home, with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 half baths, in a sought after location!
102 Lake Country Dr

Welcome Home! This cul de sac home is only minutes from Lake Anna just perfect for those who love the water. Park your boat at the marina and enjoy your new home for the New Year for under $400K. This lovely home will be completed in February and has white cabinets, granite counters, 3 bedrooms, and 2 baths on the main level as well as another room and full bath on the lower level. Plenty of room in this 2 car garage all this on a nice size lot.
1014 W Fayette Street

PICTURE PERFECT RENOVATION WITH 3 FINISHED LEVELS OF LIVING SPACE! Hardwood floors throughout the main level, Chef's eat-in kitchen with granite counters, ss appliances, and tile backsplash, main level full bath, 2nd level with a large bedroom, 2nd full bath, and desirable bedroom level laundry, 3rd level with 2 additional bedrooms, a full unfinished basement which is perfect for storage and a large fenced yard. Close to University of MD, Biotech Park, Camden Yards and Ravens Stadium. There is tons of revitalization happening in the area - combine that with low interest rates and now is the perfect time to buy!
8620 Liberty Trail , #303

Liberty Grove is a 55+ adult living condominiums housed in secure buildings.This unit is located on the 3rd floor and is one level living at its best. There are 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms plus a bonus room that could be a bedroom, office, or den. The primary bedroom is large and has a regular closet along with a walk-in closet. The primary bath has new tile flooring, a soaking tub, separate shower, and dual sinks.The kitchen has new tile flooring. There is a pantry, build in microwave, and Corian counter tops. The dining area has a tray ceiling and plenty of space for a large table and chairs.The large living area has vaulted ceiling in one area and a tray ceiling in another. Lots of sunlight flowing in the entire unit.New carpet throughout the condo. The washer & dryer are in the unit.The larger garage is a handicapped garage with a ramp. You enter right into the building from the garage on the main level or enter the garage from the building.
1112 5TH STREET NW , #3

Meticulously built new construction, this stunning 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home is in the heart of Mount Vernon Sq and features truly exquisite modern design behind a detailed, historic facade. The lovely kitchen features custom all wood kitchen cabinetry and island, stainless steel appliances, modern subway tile, and chrome plumbing fixtures. There are light-colored wide-plank hardwood floors throughout. The bedrooms are spacious, with room for a desk, and abundant western light. The closets are outfitted with custom organizers and the 9 foot plus ceilings leave nothing to be desired. The location of this boutique collection of homes provides you access to the best parts of DC and is just seconds away from a Safeway, Starbucks, and everything Mount Vernon Triangle has to offer. A short 2 blocks to the metro puts the entire region at your front door. Blocks to 395 tunnel.
13200 Dutrow Drive

A spacious end unit townhome featuring 3 levels with 3 bedrooms, 2 and a half bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Located in the fabulous Clarksburg Ridge neighborhood close to several parks, trails, shopping, restaurants, I-270 and so much more! The main level includes hardwood floors, a bright open living area, kitchen with gas fireplace and access to a sunny deck. The huge primary bedroom includes a walk-in closet, high ceilings and a luxury bathroom with soaking tub. The finished basement/ground level offers a full bathroom, washer/dryer, recreation room/office or bedroom and walkout to a spacious 2 car garage with an additional freezer. Be sure to make an appointment to view this spacious, end unit townhome before it's gone!!
5600 11TH Street N

Charming Spacious Colonial in sought after Bluemont. Situated on a prime corner lot of 9,183 sq ft. Very convenient location, just 1.3 mile to Ballston Metro. Easy access to Westover Park and Custis Trail (biking & running path). Abundant upscale dining and shopping options nearby in Ballston. Excellent Yorktown school district. Easy commute into DC on I-66. Well maintained house, needs some updating. Living room with woodburning fireplace. Formal dining room. Large family room addition with full bath. Kitchen has been upgraded with newer stainless steel appliances. 4 bedrooms on the upper level, for comfortable family living. Hardwood floors throughout (carpet over hardwood on main level). Sun drenched four-season Florida Room. Mix of original windows and upgraded windows. Sold in as-is condition.
1201 Atlantic Avenue , #0502

Watch the Waves Break and Listen to the Surf while having a cocktail on the Balcony of this renovated 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo! Take the Elevator down to stroll the Boardwalk or walk to Shopping, Dining, Amusements and Entertainment! Recently replaced Bamboo Flooring, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops and More. Fully Furnished including a Sleep Sofa, King Sized Bed, 2 Wall-Mount TVs and 2 wall mount heating/cooling units. The lighted bedroom closet contains built-in shelves and drawers. Two private parking spots and an indoor swimming pool are included. Act now to have your beach getaway for 2022!
