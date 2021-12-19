12205 Academy Way , #200

This is a great opportunity to own a very charming, move-in ready, home, on a quiet street in a convenient location! Yes, this home has it all! This home has been lovingly maintained and beautifully updated! The home features a very large and well equipped kitchen, with a bright and spacious dining area! This will be a great gathering area for entertaining! There is a large living room - perfect for guests or quiet time at home! The home offers a main level bedroom that is currently being used as a gym - this bedroom can be a flexible space - make it a bedroom, an office, a gym or hobby room - your options are endless! Upstairs you will find an additional 2 very large bedrooms with ample closet space!. Additionally, your living space extends outside, to a beautiful covered front porch and a rear deck, right off of the kitchen, surrounded by a wonderful fenced in back yard! This is a property you will love - tastefully decorated in beautiful colors, thoughtfully updated, easy to maintain, a joy to live in! This home is located in the Dorchester Mews community, in Waldorf. This is an active community that offers walking paths, lakes, a swimming pool, tennis courts, playgrounds and much more! It is conveniently located to nearby restaurants, shopping and lots of recreation! It is easy access to employment in DC and Virginia. Don't miss out on this beautiful single family home - it will not last long!

