12505 Wight Street , 13A

March/April 2022 Delivery! Live in the suburbs with easy access to the city (only a mile from the Silver Line Metro!) in this gorgeous and cozy 2 level condo at 1614 sq. ft. This spacious interior unit condo has 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 1 half baths, and 1 car garage! Be greeted with beautiful Ardesia plank flooring on the open concept main level with great room, dining rooms, and modern kitchen. The kitchen features elegant granite countertops, 42" cabinets, white backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy modern design choices in the primary and hall bath with beautiful countertops and upgraded wall/floor tiles. Additional perks include oak stairs, washer/dryer and window blinds, as well as decorative light fixtures, ceiling fan pre-wires, crown moulding, LED lighting and/or pendant lights per plan, and builders warranties. If that isn't enough, Lennar also includes $5k of included connectivity value +GG a smart network, wifi guaranteed with no dead spots, ring alarm security kit with ring video doorbell pro, smart garage control, smart water shutoff, smart thermostat, and level lock smart lock! Enjoy this vibrant new community with a great location so close to the metro and quick access to the Dulles Greenway! *Photos are of model home.
