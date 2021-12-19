ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

12505 Wight Street , 13A

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWOW!! Direct Ocean Front! What a view! Being sold as is, has so much potential in North Ocean City near many fine restaurants and shops. See this one now!. Listing courtesy of Long...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

Related
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11703 Orebaugh Avenue

Large contemporary backing to Wheaton regional park. 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths. Many Updates - New HVAC 2021, Entire House Painted in 2021 .Hardwood Throughout.. Cathedral ceilings . Deck off Kitchen Entrance .Fabulous Location . Close to Wheaton Regional Park: with Lake, Hiking Paths, Beltway, Local and Major Shopping Centers, Wheaton Library & Rec Center, Wheaton or Glenmont Metro Stations and Holy Cross Hospital.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

122 Camrose Avenue

Look no further! This 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home has everything updated. New roof, new siding, new hvac, new windows, new hot water heater, beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and all new stainless- steel appliances. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the living room and dining room. All new carpet in the bedrooms. All your big expenses are covered. Great starter home with an extra room that can be used as an office or one of those new trending dog rooms. Basement has been fully waterproofed and has the option to refinish. The only thing it needs is your personal touch!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3601 Spring Terrace

Newly rehabbed beautiful 1,416 square foot home on a .53 acre lot in a lovely neighborhood. This 3 bed 2.5 bath is perfect for your family! It has a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The master bedroom has it's own bathroom. New windows have been ordered and will be delivered and placed before settlement. This is a great opportunity to build on a lot of land.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4880 Marys Lane

***AMAZING RAMBLER WITH A 2 STORY ADDITION***2021 NEW SLIDING DOOR***2018 NEW A/C***2020 NEW WHOLE HOUSE WATER PURIFIER SYSTEM WITH 2 FILTERS AND UV LIGHT***2019 LEAF FILTER SYSTEM***2017 NEW SHED WITH ELECTRIC***2018 PROGRAMMABLE THERMOSTAT***2021 NEW SMOKE DETECTORS***DOUBLE HUNG, DOUBLE PANE WINDOWS***2016 NEW ABOVE GROUND OIL TANK***INTERIOR & EXTERIOR CRAWL SPACE ENTRANCE***2016 NEW STOVE***2017 NEW VANITY & FLOORING IN UPSTAIRS FULL BATH***WALK-IN CLOSETS***CEDAR CLOSET***WIRED FOR A HOT TUB***DECK AND COVERED DECK***BALCONY***PATIO***FRONT PORCH***UPGRADED KITCHEN COUNTERS***HURRY, THIS HOME IS PERFECT FOR YOU!!***
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wight#Restaurants#Housing List#Direct Ocean Front#Arlington Realty Inc#Idx
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2459 Westport Street

Looking For A New Owner!! Are You Ready!! Available Now!! Here is A Great Starter Home for you or Someone you may Know. This Brick Interior Town House Includes 2 BDRM's, Plus Den, 1 FB, LV RM w/ Fire Place, DNRM, Kitchenette, Also a partial finished Basement for additional use as desired. Outside you have a Nice Large Front Private Porch, including a Backyard too. This property is priced not to last Long, So set your appointment up and go see while you can. Seller is Motivated and is Looking for All Best and Final Offers Up Front with Quick Settlements that can Happen. Please come as serious Qualified Buyer's.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

204 David Drive

Located in Chestertown, this home has nice space, a new deck, and a somewhat new addition which provides great living space! Breakfast room has a fireplace, and the family room has a gas fireplace. The den is scheduled for new carpet in January. This home has been a rental in the past so could benefit from some TLC. Solid bones with a traditional floor plan. Back yard is spacious, plenty of room for games, and space for your furry friends, All appliances convey. Easy to show. Second level has a full bath and there are four bedrooms to chose from. Come check out this new listing.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Edgewater Drive , #3

Lake access building site with a dedicated deep water boat slip! Located off coveted Lake Shore Drive in the Edgewater community, this lot features a building envelope surrounded by community green space. Dock access is directly across the street and a short walk away away - 100 yards +/-. Paved parking area for easy unloading and is also ATV/golf cart friendly. Lot #3 is part of a 6 lot landominium concept where you own the building site and the home built on.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7510 Plater Lane

Super Cute Rancher in Glenn Dale on a large wooded lot! Updated kitchen and bathroom, fresh paint, wood floors. Unfinished walkout basement with rough in and tons of potential! This home is a great starter home or if you're looking to put on a large addition! This home is surrounded by larger homes selling for $600k +. Schedule your appointment today!
GLENN DALE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1016 17TH Place NE , #200

BEST VALUE 2 BEDROOM IN THE ENTIRE BUILDING!! Over 85% sold/under contract. WRITE A CONTRACT BY JANUARY 31ST AND GET $10,000 TOWARDS CLOSING COSTS!! Private outdoor space included! Open concept living. With a walk score of 85, the site is located near the vibrant H Street Corridor and Union Market for culture, dining and nightlife; easy access to Union Station. +-Sophisticated selections abounds and includes European Oak Hardwood flooring throughout, Quartz Countertops, Kohler Fixtures, Samsung and GE Appliances and more. Select Homes offer Breathtaking Views of Washington DC - Monument, Capital Building and the Basilica! Available for IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5805 Middleton Court

Builder - call us to work with us. Happy to work with your builder as well. Motivated seller. Listing courtesy of Action Real Estate Services, Inc.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-12-24T20:48:40.02.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

43429 Stonewood Crossing Terrace

March/April 2022 Delivery! Live in the suburbs with easy access to the city (only a mile from the Silver Line Metro!) in this gorgeous and cozy 2 level condo at 1614 sq. ft. This spacious interior unit condo has 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 1 half baths, and 1 car garage! Be greeted with beautiful Ardesia plank flooring on the open concept main level with great room, dining rooms, and modern kitchen. The kitchen features elegant granite countertops, 42" cabinets, white backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy modern design choices in the primary and hall bath with beautiful countertops and upgraded wall/floor tiles. Additional perks include oak stairs, washer/dryer and window blinds, as well as decorative light fixtures, ceiling fan pre-wires, crown moulding, LED lighting and/or pendant lights per plan, and builders warranties. If that isn't enough, Lennar also includes $5k of included connectivity value +GG a smart network, wifi guaranteed with no dead spots, ring alarm security kit with ring video doorbell pro, smart garage control, smart water shutoff, smart thermostat, and level lock smart lock! Enjoy this vibrant new community with a great location so close to the metro and quick access to the Dulles Greenway! *Photos are of model home.
HOME & GARDEN
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1266 Pauls Woods Road

CALL TODAY to see this cute, ready to move in, manufactured home nestled in the hills of Hampshire County, West Virginia. This home is a dream for anyone who enjoys all 4 seasons, nature and all a retreat in the woods can offer. You can take in the peace and quiet from your deck or if you are an avid hunter, take a short walk up the road to the Short Mountain Wildlife Management Area - almost 8,000 acres of public hunting. This property boasts of over 3 acres, 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a spacious living room, eat-in kitchen and walk-in pantry. The refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer, dryer and the furnishings convey! Call today and become a Mountaineer!
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, WV
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3805 St Barnabas Road , #202

One of the largest 2 bedroom Condos in Marlow Towers Condos with balcony***Close to shopping and transportation***All utilities included in Condo fee except electricity***Waiting on new owner***Call agent with questions***Thanks. Listing courtesy of Fairfax Realty Elite. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal,...
FAIRFAX, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6517 Wilmett Road

CONSTRUCTION NOT STARTED.New home & design by award winning Paramount Construction.100's of new homes plans to choose:Traditional, Contemporary, Arts & Crafts, Craftsman, Modern, French Country, Mediterranean & more.Or Builder will create custom plan. Granite tops, Pella wds, Brookhaven Cabs. Price depends on size and finishes.We've never designed or built the same home twice.Lot has gorgeous views of nature, trees and serenity.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3207 Sandburg Terrace

This great Olney Hallowell home has been lived in and loved by the same family for almost 30 years! Great location - easy access to ICC and accessible to major road for commuting, and great conditions - almost everything has been upgraded in recent years and the house has been taken care very well. Don't miss this opportunity to create your dream single family home, with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 half baths, in a sought after location!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1213 N Decker Avenue

List price to be opening bid. Online Auction Only! Bidding begins Saturday, January 8th & ends Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Brick-Front Townhouse in the "Berea" Neighborhood of Baltimore City with 2 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths. There is a porch off the back of the house that includes a walk-down to the fenced-in backyard. Main level: living room, dining rooms (with wood type floors), kitchen & 1/2 bath. Upper level: 2 bedrooms (with wood type floors) and 1 full bath. Lower level: unfinished basement, gas meter, gas hot water heater, force hot air heat, walk-up to the backyard.
BALTIMORE, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3382 Williamsport Pike

138 acre farm with beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom colonial in North Berkeley County. The home boasts charm of yesteryear with an inviting floor plan, thoughtful additions, large rooms, and modern conveniences. Spacious two car garage with entry into the eat in kitchen featuring plenty of storage in the cabinets and counter space. Formal living and dining rooms, a family room with gas fireplace, study just off the gathering areas, a large laundry room, and a full bath complete the main level. The second floor provides privacy and space with the primary bedroom and bathroom, two spacious spare rooms and a full bath. The property has three ponds, four outbuildings to include a barn, run in shed, workshop, and shed. Fully fenced.
AGRICULTURE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1201 Atlantic Avenue , #0502

Watch the Waves Break and Listen to the Surf while having a cocktail on the Balcony of this renovated 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo! Take the Elevator down to stroll the Boardwalk or walk to Shopping, Dining, Amusements and Entertainment! Recently replaced Bamboo Flooring, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops and More. Fully Furnished including a Sleep Sofa, King Sized Bed, 2 Wall-Mount TVs and 2 wall mount heating/cooling units. The lighted bedroom closet contains built-in shelves and drawers. Two private parking spots and an indoor swimming pool are included. Act now to have your beach getaway for 2022!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

156 S Price Avenue

Beautiful townhouse, offering 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathroom with an attached garage. Low maintenance is needed for this property. Its in a quiet part of town but still in walking distance to some local restaurants and schools. Listing courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Homesale Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved....
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

12 Pinecone Court

Nice 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Brick Front Townhome On Quiet Court Location. Large Bright Eat-In Kitchen With Wood Floors, Bay Window, And Ceramic Backsplash. Updated Appliances. Separate Dining Room. Spacious Living Room Opens To Rear Deck With Private Setting. Three Bedrooms Upstairs With Ceiling Fans. Finished Lower Level With Fourth Bedroom And Half Bath. Family Room With Bulit-ins And French Doors Open To Patio. Updates Include HVAC, Windows, Bathrooms. Great Home!
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy