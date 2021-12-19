ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington state Sen. Doug Ericksen dies after COVID battle

By Mark Lungariello
NYPost
NYPost
 6 days ago

A Washington state lawmaker died Friday, weeks after he had announced he tested positive for COVID-19 while in Central America – though it wasn’t clear if the illness is what killed him.

State Sen. Doug Ericksen, a Republican, had made headlines when he announced he was infected with COVID on a trip to El Salvador. He later asked his colleagues in a written letter for advice on how to get his hands on monoclonal antibodies, which weren’t available to him in the country.

He was able to travel to Florida, where he was treated in a hospital. His location at the time of his death wasn’t immediately disclosed.

“We are heartbroken to share that our husband and father passed away,” his family said in a statement to The Seattle Times.

“Please keep our family in your prayers and thank you for continuing to respect our privacy in this extremely difficult time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c7rhg_0dQsRXjM00
Ericksen, who died at age 52, was a member of the Washington senate since 2011.

It wasn’t clear if Ericksen was vaccinated against the coronavirus but he had been a critic of statewide COVID-19 restrictions and introduced a bill to try to block statewide vaccine mandates, the Times stated. He was reportedly an early supporter of the candidacy of former President Donald Trump.

Ericksen had served in the state Senate since 2010 and spent another 12 years in the Washington State House, according to the newspaper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IU5xC_0dQsRXjM00
Washington Sen. Doug Ericksen’s cause of death wasn’t immediately released.

With Post wires

