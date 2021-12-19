Washington state Sen. Doug Ericksen dies after COVID battle

A Washington state lawmaker died Friday, weeks after he had announced he tested positive for COVID-19 while in Central America – though it wasn’t clear if the illness is what killed him.

State Sen. Doug Ericksen, a Republican, had made headlines when he announced he was infected with COVID on a trip to El Salvador. He later asked his colleagues in a written letter for advice on how to get his hands on monoclonal antibodies, which weren’t available to him in the country.

He was able to travel to Florida, where he was treated in a hospital. His location at the time of his death wasn’t immediately disclosed.

“We are heartbroken to share that our husband and father passed away,” his family said in a statement to The Seattle Times.

“Please keep our family in your prayers and thank you for continuing to respect our privacy in this extremely difficult time.”

Ericksen, who died at age 52, was a member of the Washington senate since 2011.

It wasn’t clear if Ericksen was vaccinated against the coronavirus but he had been a critic of statewide COVID-19 restrictions and introduced a bill to try to block statewide vaccine mandates, the Times stated. He was reportedly an early supporter of the candidacy of former President Donald Trump.

