1303-G Sheridan Place , #61

DON+GGT MISS THIS ONE +GG LOCATION IS EVERYTHING!!!Corner Lot home in a cul-de-sac in the highly sought-after top-rated Bowie School District. Four (4) Spacious bedrooms and two full bathrooms are on the upper level and the main level boasts a formal living room, separate dining room, family room, powder room, laundry room, and eat-in kitchen. The lower level is just waiting for your design - think theatre room, recreation room, workout room, guest suite, home office +GG the possibilities are endless. Enjoy your evenings during all seasons on the stunning deck overlooking your private and spacious yard in this charming neighborhood. Easy access to major commuter routes near two Metro stations and the Bowie State MARC station, shopping, restaurants, and more... ! No HOA and the City of Bowie provides many amenities featuring water views, fishing, walking paths, soccer fields, and playgrounds. Easy access to Rt 50, 197, and 301. Add this one to your list to see today +GG you won+GGt want to miss it!! Enjoy all the benefits of this great community and superb location. Located just minutes from rt 50, 301, and bowie town center. You never have to get in a car to enjoy shopping, dining, and entertainment. Open house Monday, December 27, 2:00-4:00.
Comments / 0