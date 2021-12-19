ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1303-G Sheridan Place , #61

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMove in ready warm and cozy 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths condo on the second floor located at the Taylor Ridge community. New Freshly painted including ceiling and new waterproof luxury plank floor throughout. This condo features an eat in kitchen with lots of...

11703 Orebaugh Avenue

Large contemporary backing to Wheaton regional park. 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths. Many Updates - New HVAC 2021, Entire House Painted in 2021 .Hardwood Throughout.. Cathedral ceilings . Deck off Kitchen Entrance .Fabulous Location . Close to Wheaton Regional Park: with Lake, Hiking Paths, Beltway, Local and Major Shopping Centers, Wheaton Library & Rec Center, Wheaton or Glenmont Metro Stations and Holy Cross Hospital.
13200 Dutrow Drive

A spacious end unit townhome featuring 3 levels with 3 bedrooms, 2 and a half bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Located in the fabulous Clarksburg Ridge neighborhood close to several parks, trails, shopping, restaurants, I-270 and so much more! The main level includes hardwood floors, a bright open living area, kitchen with gas fireplace and access to a sunny deck. The huge primary bedroom includes a walk-in closet, high ceilings and a luxury bathroom with soaking tub. The finished basement/ground level offers a full bathroom, washer/dryer, recreation room/office or bedroom and walkout to a spacious 2 car garage with an additional freezer. Be sure to make an appointment to view this spacious, end unit townhome before it's gone!!
LAKE RIDGE, VA
122 Camrose Avenue

Look no further! This 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home has everything updated. New roof, new siding, new hvac, new windows, new hot water heater, beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and all new stainless- steel appliances. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the living room and dining room. All new carpet in the bedrooms. All your big expenses are covered. Great starter home with an extra room that can be used as an office or one of those new trending dog rooms. Basement has been fully waterproofed and has the option to refinish. The only thing it needs is your personal touch!
15802 Anthony Way

DON+GGT MISS THIS ONE +GG LOCATION IS EVERYTHING!!!Corner Lot home in a cul-de-sac in the highly sought-after top-rated Bowie School District. Four (4) Spacious bedrooms and two full bathrooms are on the upper level and the main level boasts a formal living room, separate dining room, family room, powder room, laundry room, and eat-in kitchen. The lower level is just waiting for your design - think theatre room, recreation room, workout room, guest suite, home office +GG the possibilities are endless. Enjoy your evenings during all seasons on the stunning deck overlooking your private and spacious yard in this charming neighborhood. Easy access to major commuter routes near two Metro stations and the Bowie State MARC station, shopping, restaurants, and more... ! No HOA and the City of Bowie provides many amenities featuring water views, fishing, walking paths, soccer fields, and playgrounds. Easy access to Rt 50, 197, and 301. Add this one to your list to see today +GG you won+GGt want to miss it!! Enjoy all the benefits of this great community and superb location. Located just minutes from rt 50, 301, and bowie town center. You never have to get in a car to enjoy shopping, dining, and entertainment. Open house Monday, December 27, 2:00-4:00.
102 Lake Country Dr

Welcome Home! This cul de sac home is only minutes from Lake Anna just perfect for those who love the water. Park your boat at the marina and enjoy your new home for the New Year for under $400K. This lovely home will be completed in February and has white cabinets, granite counters, 3 bedrooms, and 2 baths on the main level as well as another room and full bath on the lower level. Plenty of room in this 2 car garage all this on a nice size lot.
111 Drake Court

Beautiful 2 Level, 3 Bedroom and 1.5 Bath Cape Cod home.Main Level Bedroom and Full Bath with 2 Additional Bedrooms Upstairs and a Half Bath.Remodeled Bathrooms, New Hardwood Floors and Freshly Painted Throughout. New Big Driveway With Enough Parking for 4 cars or More. With an Amazing Patio for your Cookouts. Also two New Sheds in the Backyard. Easy Access to Major Roads, Parks and Shopping.
448 Q Street NW , #1

This is the new home for you! Striking two-level condominium with 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths and with your own outdoor space. 448 Q Street presents two homes that have been expertly thought-out and finely crafted, defining urban luxury. Comfortable open floor plans and a decadent list of designer details complete this offering. Updated for today's discerning resident, the smart floor open plan seamlessly connects living & dining spaces with a chef's kitchen featuring professional-grade appliances on the main level. This level also offers over-sized windows affording an abundance of natural light, and a convenient half-bath for guests. Level two is the private area of the residence with 3 bedrooms and 2 luxurious bathrooms. This home is finished to the highest standards, in the heart of Shaw! An impressive array of award winning restaurants, boutiques, fitness studios, and services just blocks away! Parking available for sale.
4880 Marys Lane

***AMAZING RAMBLER WITH A 2 STORY ADDITION***2021 NEW SLIDING DOOR***2018 NEW A/C***2020 NEW WHOLE HOUSE WATER PURIFIER SYSTEM WITH 2 FILTERS AND UV LIGHT***2019 LEAF FILTER SYSTEM***2017 NEW SHED WITH ELECTRIC***2018 PROGRAMMABLE THERMOSTAT***2021 NEW SMOKE DETECTORS***DOUBLE HUNG, DOUBLE PANE WINDOWS***2016 NEW ABOVE GROUND OIL TANK***INTERIOR & EXTERIOR CRAWL SPACE ENTRANCE***2016 NEW STOVE***2017 NEW VANITY & FLOORING IN UPSTAIRS FULL BATH***WALK-IN CLOSETS***CEDAR CLOSET***WIRED FOR A HOT TUB***DECK AND COVERED DECK***BALCONY***PATIO***FRONT PORCH***UPGRADED KITCHEN COUNTERS***HURRY, THIS HOME IS PERFECT FOR YOU!!***
204 David Drive

Located in Chestertown, this home has nice space, a new deck, and a somewhat new addition which provides great living space! Breakfast room has a fireplace, and the family room has a gas fireplace. The den is scheduled for new carpet in January. This home has been a rental in the past so could benefit from some TLC. Solid bones with a traditional floor plan. Back yard is spacious, plenty of room for games, and space for your furry friends, All appliances convey. Easy to show. Second level has a full bath and there are four bedrooms to chose from. Come check out this new listing.
7510 Plater Lane

Super Cute Rancher in Glenn Dale on a large wooded lot! Updated kitchen and bathroom, fresh paint, wood floors. Unfinished walkout basement with rough in and tons of potential! This home is a great starter home or if you're looking to put on a large addition! This home is surrounded by larger homes selling for $600k +. Schedule your appointment today!
GLENN DALE, MD
Edgewater Drive , #3

Lake access building site with a dedicated deep water boat slip! Located off coveted Lake Shore Drive in the Edgewater community, this lot features a building envelope surrounded by community green space. Dock access is directly across the street and a short walk away away - 100 yards +/-. Paved parking area for easy unloading and is also ATV/golf cart friendly. Lot #3 is part of a 6 lot landominium concept where you own the building site and the home built on.
7029 Garrett Road

Have you heard the buzz about Parc Redland? Rockville's latest community leading the charts with the value in craftsmanship and afforable luxury you deserve! NEW HOMES CONSTRUCTION and selling fast! Early Spring delivery! Don't miss this wonderful enclave of ELEVATOR town homes convenient to everything! Unlike anything else on the market, this award-winning neighborhood is considered a "DESIGN FOR LIFE" community and provides everyone with ease of living. Anyone can live here! From the homes' latest in design trends to the zero-step entryways, these homes offer unique attributes for anyone: young and old, physically able and those with challenges. Every home features an oversized elevator, Bosch (standard) or Thermador appliance packages, high end finishes in every room, oversized 9' door double garage, and more! Open and airy floor plan, 9' ceilings on all levels, natural light, and the latest in architectural design make these homes first on your list! Help yourself to some exercise across the street with a 10-acre park featuring walking trails, tennis and basketball courts, playground and a soccer field. Or get on the Metro 1.9 miles away to take in the latest restaurant or exhibit downtown. Quick access to all commuter routes. Want to pick out your options? There is still time to let your creative side run free! There is even a built in Pet Wash Station option for your convenience. Hands down Parc Redland has the best quality in construction, materials, and finishes! Team that with affordable pricing, and you have a "home for a lifetime of living". Consultation services with our amazing interior designer included. $10,000 is property tax credits available. Do yourself and your loved ones a favor and stop in and see us - either via zoom or in person (OPEN Daily 11-6 or with an appointment) - you will be happy you did. Photos for likeness only. Built to suit.
43429 Stonewood Crossing Terrace

March/April 2022 Delivery! Live in the suburbs with easy access to the city (only a mile from the Silver Line Metro!) in this gorgeous and cozy 2 level condo at 1614 sq. ft. This spacious interior unit condo has 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 1 half baths, and 1 car garage! Be greeted with beautiful Ardesia plank flooring on the open concept main level with great room, dining rooms, and modern kitchen. The kitchen features elegant granite countertops, 42" cabinets, white backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy modern design choices in the primary and hall bath with beautiful countertops and upgraded wall/floor tiles. Additional perks include oak stairs, washer/dryer and window blinds, as well as decorative light fixtures, ceiling fan pre-wires, crown moulding, LED lighting and/or pendant lights per plan, and builders warranties. If that isn't enough, Lennar also includes $5k of included connectivity value +GG a smart network, wifi guaranteed with no dead spots, ring alarm security kit with ring video doorbell pro, smart garage control, smart water shutoff, smart thermostat, and level lock smart lock! Enjoy this vibrant new community with a great location so close to the metro and quick access to the Dulles Greenway! *Photos are of model home.
11251 Wildmeadows Street

***PLS ACKNOWLEDGE COVID/OMICRON/ALL VARIANT PROTOCOLS - WEAR MASKS and SHOE COVERS/REMOVE SHOES WHILE ON PROPERTY*** seller prefers no more than 3 people incl. Agent - Thank youPhotos are on way. Well Maintained 4bd, 3 1/2 bth, colonial in Wexford Village, Waldorf. Over 3000 sqft and convenient to EVERTHING! Shopping, schools, restaurants, entertainment, medical, military bases and minutes to commuter lots and major routes . Home boasts hardwood and carpet, Large bdrms, primary bdrm with walk-in closet. Upper level spacious laundry room. The eat-in kitchen with island flows into family room and sun room. 2 car garage with 2 car driveway. Finished basement with a bar. Lots of storage throughout home, sun room leads to deck, great for bbqs and entertaining.
1016 17TH Place NE , #200

BEST VALUE 2 BEDROOM IN THE ENTIRE BUILDING!! Over 85% sold/under contract. WRITE A CONTRACT BY JANUARY 31ST AND GET $10,000 TOWARDS CLOSING COSTS!! Private outdoor space included! Open concept living. With a walk score of 85, the site is located near the vibrant H Street Corridor and Union Market for culture, dining and nightlife; easy access to Union Station. +-Sophisticated selections abounds and includes European Oak Hardwood flooring throughout, Quartz Countertops, Kohler Fixtures, Samsung and GE Appliances and more. Select Homes offer Breathtaking Views of Washington DC - Monument, Capital Building and the Basilica! Available for IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!
3805 St Barnabas Road , #202

One of the largest 2 bedroom Condos in Marlow Towers Condos with balcony***Close to shopping and transportation***All utilities included in Condo fee except electricity***Waiting on new owner***Call agent with questions***Thanks. Listing courtesy of Fairfax Realty Elite. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal,...
FAIRFAX, VA
6517 Wilmett Road

CONSTRUCTION NOT STARTED.New home & design by award winning Paramount Construction.100's of new homes plans to choose:Traditional, Contemporary, Arts & Crafts, Craftsman, Modern, French Country, Mediterranean & more.Or Builder will create custom plan. Granite tops, Pella wds, Brookhaven Cabs. Price depends on size and finishes.We've never designed or built the same home twice.Lot has gorgeous views of nature, trees and serenity.
3207 Sandburg Terrace

This great Olney Hallowell home has been lived in and loved by the same family for almost 30 years! Great location - easy access to ICC and accessible to major road for commuting, and great conditions - almost everything has been upgraded in recent years and the house has been taken care very well. Don't miss this opportunity to create your dream single family home, with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 half baths, in a sought after location!
707 Atlantic Street SE

This Remarkably Renovated Singe Family Semi-Detatched Three-Level Home offers a open-floor style concept in the desired Congress Heights Neighborhood. The main level features a bright and functional new kitchen with Quartz Countertops, Herringbone Design Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliance Suite, and a Pot-Filler above the Gas Range Stove, along with a nicely appointed dining and living areas. The upper level offers an expansive master with 2-closets and a modern ceiling fan, along with a 2nd bedroom and beautiful full bathroom, with marble floors, and black mate finishes throughout, and a modern bathtub. The lower level includes a quaint general use space, along with a full bedroom and stylish full bath with standing shower, along with a walk-out door to the rear. You are sure to enjoy the spacious front and rear yard, along with a brand new rear deck off the kitchen. This location offers easy access to downtown Washington DC, I-295, George Washington Memorial Pkwy, and the Wharf. In close proximity there are several parks, and the newly redeveloped Washington Highland Recreation Center.
43689 Warbler Square

Carriage home with 2 car garage and large fenced backyard has 2 master suites & 4 1/2 baths*Main level features hardwood floors and 2-story living room which leads to formal dining room*Nice kitchen with granite, maple cabinetry, double oven and 5 burner cooktop*Family room features built ins and gas fireplace*Main level also has large master suite with master bath and separate powder room and separate laundry room*Upper level has 4 large bedrooms including 2nd master suite, 3 full baths and separate den/playroom and loft area & more! Property is also listed for rent!
