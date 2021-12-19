ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

YouTuber Jake Paul knocks out Fury replacement Tyron Woodley in rematch

By Guardian sport and agencies
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31oAgo_0dQsRSJj00
Jake Paul v Tyron Woodley II Photograph: Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images

Youtuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul extended his perfect record after sending Tyron Woodley face-first into the canvas with a vicious knockout blow in the sixth round at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on Saturday.

In a largely uneventful bout, the first five rounds saw little significant action or quality with fans booing the lacklustre display, until Paul delivered a right hand blow that knocked Woodley out cold.

Paul, 24, beat former UFC champion Woodley for the second time in four months, after his split-decision victory in August, and improved his professional boxing record to 5-0. The 39-year-old Woodley replaced Paul’s scheduled opponent Tommy Fury, half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson, after the Briton dropped out earlier this month with a broken rib and chest infection.

“This guy is a legend and respect him for taking the fight on two weeks’ notice,” Paul said in an expletive-laden interview where he called out Fury for withdrawing from the match. “It was a tough fight. I had blood in my eyes. I had the job done. I was setting the punch up the whole fight. He didn’t see it coming. Like a lumberjack, timber. It’s got to be the moment of my life.”

Paul has now knocked out all four of his opponents, having previously stopped fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, former NBA guard Nate Robinson and ex-UFC fighter Ben Askren.

In the co-main event, unified featherweight world champion Amanda Serrano dominated Spain’s Miriam Gutierrez to win the lightweight bout by a unanimous decision, potentially setting the stage for a long-awaited showdown with Ireland’s Katie Taylor.

Two-time NBA All-Star Deron Williams beat former NFL running back Frank Gore by split decision in a four-round heavyweight exhibition fight earlier in the card.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Robinson
Person
Deron Williams
Person
Katie Taylor
Person
Tyron Woodley
Person
Amanda Serrano
Person
Ben Askren
Person
Tommy Fury
Person
Jake Paul
The Independent

Kamaru Usman responds as Jake Paul knocks out UFC champion’s former rival Tyron Woodley

Kamaru Usman took to Twitter at the weekend to jokingly play down his role in Tyron Woodley’s losing run, which was extended on Saturday as the former UFC champion was knocked out by Jake Paul.YouTube star Paul stopped Woodley in the sixth round of their boxing rematch, having previously outpointed his fellow American in August.Woodley’s most recent defeat takes his losing run to six fights across mixed martial arts and boxing, with Usman having handed the 39-year-old the first of those losses.Usman dominated Woodley to take the Missourian’s UFC welterweight title in March 2019, and the Nigerian-American still holds...
UFC
SPORTbible

Some Of The Memes Directed At Tyron Woodley After His KO Are Absolutely Savage

Tyron Woodley has suffered yet another loss at the hands of YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and social media users have wasted no time in whipping up some hilarious memes. Former UFC champion Woodley was brutally KO'd in the sixth round of their rematch, copping a huge overhand right to the chin which sent him crashing to the canvas in a heap.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul sends a warning to Canelo Alvarez after sleeping Tyron Woodley

YouTuber turned pro boxer Jake Paul has issued a warning to Canelo Alvarez following his knockout win over Tyron Woodley. Last Saturday night in Tampa, Jake Paul produced the best knockout of his career thus far as he put Tyron Woodley’s lights out in their short notice rematch. It came just under four months after Paul was able to defeat the former UFC welterweight champion via decision in his hometown of Cleveland.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Tyron Woodley Ii#Ufc#Briton#Jakepaul Kos Woodley#Showtime#Nba
The Independent

Jake Paul fight: Logan Paul shares behind-the-scenes video after brother knocks out Tyron Woodley

Logan Paul has supported his brother Jake Paul, who knocked out Tyron Woodley in a boxing match.Logan was present at the YouTube star’s match against the former UFC champion, who went down in the sixth round on Saturday (18 December).Jake, 24, had originally been scheduled to fight Tommy Fury – half-brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson – but the Briton withdrew from the bout due to a broken rib and chest infection.During the match, Logan could be seen taking photos using a polaroid camera.After Jake’s knockout of Woodley, 39, Logan tweeted: “Who the f*** is knocking people out flat...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Tyron Woodley draws two-month suspension following Jake Paul KO in Tampa

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley was suspended 60 days by Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, according to MMA Junkie, after getting flattened by social media sensation Jake Paul in the sixth round of their cruiserweight rematch last weekend in Tampa. Watch the replay of Paul’s violent knockout...
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul says his relationship with Tyron Woodley doesn’t end with recent rematch: “I think it would be funny to do a Buddy-Cop movie together”

Jake Paul has no intentions of ending his relationship with Tyron Woodley following their recent rematch in Tampa, Florida. Paul (5-0) and Woodley (0-2) squared off for a second time on Saturday night, this after their first encounter had ended in a controversial split-decision. The rematch left no controversy as...
NFL
The Guardian

The Guardian

85K+
Followers
41K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy