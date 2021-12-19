ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Typhoon Deaths in Philippines Top 140; Mayors Plead for Food

By Jim Gomez
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe death toll in the strongest typhoon to batter the Philippines this year has reached at least 146, and the governor of an island province especially hard-hit by Typhoon Rai said there may be even greater devastation that has yet to be reported. Gov. Arthur Yap of Bohol province...

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fremont Tribune

Food running out, Philippine typhoon survivors warn

Philippine officials and residents of areas that bore the brunt of Typhoon Rai pleaded for food, water, and shelter on Tuesday as damaged roads, flooding, and severed power and communication lines hampered relief efforts. Olivia Chan reports.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Governor of typhoon-hit Philippines region says he won’t be able to stop looting if they don’t receive aid

A week after Typhoon Rai ravaged the Philippines, the governor of the central Bohol province has asked the federal administration for money and food aid for desolate citizens, in the absence of which he warned looting would break out.Talking on local radio network DZBB, governor Arthur Yap said he is unable to provide food and other aid to visibly desperate and typhoon-hit millions after replenishing his contingency fund as the island province has been left without power and cellphone reception."If you would not send money for food, you should send soldiers and police, because if not, lootings will break out...
CHINA
AFP

Troops race to deliver aid to Philippine typhoon survivors

Troops raced Tuesday to deliver food and water to typhoon-ravaged islands of the Philippines as charities appealed for aid to help hundreds of thousands left homeless by the deadly storm. At least 375 people were killed and hundreds injured when Typhoon Rai pummelled the southern and central regions of the archipelago on Thursday, wiping out wooden houses, uprooting trees and knocking out power across entire islands. "Our food is about to run out, probably in a few days or tomorrow," Simplicia Pedrablanca, a town mayor in the Dinagat Islands, told local radio station DZBB. More than 400,000 people were sheltering in evacuation centres or with relatives, the national disaster agency said, after their homes were damaged or destroyed by the strongest typhoon to hit the country this year.
ENVIRONMENT
GreenMatters

Here’s What Causes Super Typhoons, Like the One That Slammed the Philippines Last Week

Less than two weeks from Christmas, several islands in the Philippines were slammed by what's been identified as a fatal super typhoon. The storm, which has been named Rai, has a continuously increasing death toll of almost 400, and locals who were buried in the rubble are sadly still being located. But what causes super typhoons like these, and how are they connected to climate change?
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodrigo Duterte
Person
Pope Francis
AFP

'We have nothing left': Philippine typhoon survivors plead for help

Concepcion Tumanda picks through the mud-caked wreckage of her home on a Philippine island devastated by Typhoon Rai that left hundreds dead across the country and survivors pleading for food and water. Yap has pleaded for President Rodrigo Duterte to send funds to buy food and water for desperate residents after electricity and communications were knocked out across the island. 
ENVIRONMENT
leedaily.com

Super Typhoon Rai Leaves a Path of Devastation and Uncertainty

According to data collected by the National Police, the number of deaths has increased to 375 and around 500 people are missing as a result of Super Typhoon Rai that brushed away southern and central Philippines earlier this week. The Death Toll Is Higher Than Reported Earlier. The toll, subject...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Philippine supertyphoon Rai 'exceeded all predictions' - forecaster

SINGAPORE, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The rapid intensification that turned this week's Typhoon Rai into the strongest storm to hit the Philippines this year surpassed all predictions, forecasters said, leaving nearly 400 people dead and almost a million displaced. While it's unclear exactly how global warming is affecting the intensification...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Philippines villagers dying of dehydration amid a shortage of clean water following Typhoon Rai, reports say

At least two people in typhoon-ravaged Philippines died due to dehydration on Monday because of the lack of clean drinking water. According to local media, the deaths took place in the Dapa village of Siargao Island, days after typhoon Rai made landfall. Local broadcaster RMN Tacloban quoted health officials as saying that there was no clean water supply in the area and the village needed a generator and fuel to run the water refilling stations.Residents that bore the brunt of Rai pleaded for food, water, and shelter as damaged roads and severed communication lines hampered relief efforts. Rai, the...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Typhoon Haiyan#Typhoons
Elko Daily Free Press

Food running out, Philippine typhoon survivors warn

Philippine officials and residents of areas that bore the brunt of Typhoon Rai pleaded for food, water, and shelter on Tuesday as damaged roads, flooding, and severed power and communication lines hampered relief efforts. Olivia Chan reports.
ADVOCACY
Missoulian

Food running out, Philippine typhoon survivors warn

Philippine officials and residents of areas that bore the brunt of Typhoon Rai pleaded for food, water, and shelter on Tuesday as damaged roads, flooding, and severed power and communication lines hampered relief efforts. Olivia Chan reports.
WORLD
Reuters

Philippine supertyphoon Rai 'exceeded all predictions' - forecaster

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The rapid intensification that turned this week’s Typhoon Rai into the strongest storm to hit the Philippines this year surpassed all predictions, forecasters said, leaving nearly 400 people dead and almost a million displaced. While it’s unclear exactly how global warming is affecting the intensification of...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
68K+
Followers
45K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy