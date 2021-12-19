Typhoon Deaths in Philippines Top 140; Mayors Plead for Food

Troops raced Tuesday to deliver food and water to typhoon-ravaged islands of the Philippines as charities appealed for aid to help hundreds of thousands left homeless by the deadly storm. At least 375 people were killed and hundreds injured when Typhoon Rai pummelled the southern and central regions of the archipelago on Thursday, wiping out wooden houses, uprooting trees and knocking out power across entire islands. "Our food is about to run out, probably in a few days or tomorrow," Simplicia Pedrablanca, a town mayor in the Dinagat Islands, told local radio station DZBB. More than 400,000 people were sheltering in evacuation centres or with relatives, the national disaster agency said, after their homes were damaged or destroyed by the strongest typhoon to hit the country this year.

