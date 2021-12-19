ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Nuclear energy scares people. The climate crisis is giving it another chance

Cover picture for the articleGrowing up in Finland, Iida Ruishalme had a deep affinity for nature — particularly the forest, where she loved to go trekking with her dogs. Now, she’s worried that her daughters won’t experience such idyllic days as the climate crisis accelerates. So last month, she boarded a night train from Switzerland...

Biden raises car gas mileage standards to fight climate change

President Joe Biden is raising mileage standards for cars and trucks sold in the United States in a bid to limit emissions, as the spending bill he counted on to fund the fight against climate change appears to be on life support. - Shifting standards - In contrast with Trump, Biden has made fighting climate change a priority for his administration, and was counting on BBB's passage to pay for expansive programs aimed at doing that.
European gas futures surge at least 15% as Russia blamed for withholding gas deliveries

Futures for U.K. and Dutch natural-gas contracts surged Tuesday, with strategists and analysts attributing the recent run-up in price to Russia. Reuters reported that natural-gas shipments to Germany, via the Yamal-Europe pipeline near Nesvizh, southwest of Minsk, was reversing its flow, with that coming as Russia has been accused of withholding gas deliveries to Europe, amid tensions tied to Ukraine and Moscow's chargess that it has faced delays getting approval for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. A Kremlin spokesman was quoted as telling Reuters that there was no connection between the reversal of Yamal-Europe's flows and the political wrangling over Ukraine and Nord Stream 2. Prices for the U.K. natgas contract for January were up 15.5% on the ICE Futures Exchange, while the Dutch TTF gas futures were up 16.2%, at last check on Tuesday.
Frans Timmermans
Human cost of China's green energy rush ahead of Winter Olympics

Beaten, forced off their land, cheated out of money, and even falsely imprisoned -- farmers in China say they are paying a heavy price as authorities rush to deliver on ambitious pledges to ramp up national green energy output. And although Beijing has set a series of ambitious targets around the Winter Olympics, green campaigners face heavy pressure in China if they challenge the official line. 
The 40 Countries Decreasing Emissions the Fastest

Nations around the world are answering the clarion call to cut greenhouse gas emissions in response to climate change. At the United Nations Glasgow climate summit in November, nearly 200 nations agreed to speed up the fight against climate change and commit to stronger climate pledges. The United States and China — the world’s two […]
Russian pipeline faces big hurdles amid Ukraine tensions

The pipeline is built and being filled with natural gas. But Russia’s Nord Stream 2 faces a rocky road before any gas flows to Germany, with its new leaders adopting a more skeptical tone toward the project and tensions ratcheting up over Russia’s troop buildup at the Ukrainian border. The pipeline opposed by Ukraine Poland and the U.S. awaits final approval from Germany and the European Union to bypass other countries and start bringing natural gas directly to Europe. The continent is struggling with a shortage that has sent prices surging, fueling inflation and raising fears about what...
People pressure governments worldwide to act on inflation

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Óscar Baños and thousands of fellow truck drivers celebrated Saturday after a threat to idle their engines pushed the Spanish government to adopt measures improving work conditions and checking skyrocketing fuel costs driven by inflation. It’s the latest effort by workers, opposition leaders and citizens to pressure governments from Europe to the Americas […]
What the collapse of Build Back Better would mean for climate change

WILMINGTON, Del. — The likely demise of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better legislation would have devastating consequences for U.S. efforts to combat climate change, making it nearly impossible for the U.S. to meet its emissions-cutting pledges under the Paris Agreement. An overwhelming majority of Biden’s proposed climate...
3 lessons from the energy crisis

The recent tightening of energy markets and ensuing price spikes are being felt globally. These conditions are driven by a multitude of factors related to fossil fuel demand and supply. Fingers are being pointed at producers, at the transition to clean energy sources, and at government. The blame game is...
Why Nuclear Power Is Bad for Your Wallet and the Climate

Does climate protection need more nuclear power? No—just the opposite. Saving the most carbon per dollar and per year requires not just generators that burn no fossil fuel, but also those deployable with the least cost and time. Those aren’t nuclear. Making 10% of world and 20% of...
Nuclear Energy for Climate Change Mitigation to Benefit Several Countries, New Studies Show

Countries from Armenia and Ghana to Poland and Turkey show significant potential for using nuclear energy to slash greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and meet climate change goals including those agreed at the COP26 climate summit, according to national research conducted in a three-year project coordinated by the IAEA. The findings...
Dutch explore nuclear 'taboo' as part of energy transition

AMSTERDAM, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Netherlands may build two nuclear reactors, its government-in-waiting said on Wednesday, signalling a possible radical shift in energy policy as it seeks to keep a transition to a carbon-neutral economy on track. The country aims to spend an extra 35 billion euros ($40 billion)...
IAEA Chief in the UAE: Nuclear Energy Key to Country’s Climate Action

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is a global pioneer in innovation and a regional leader in using nuclear energy to meet its sustainable energy and climate action ambitions, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said this week during his trip to the Gulf state. Travelling to the two emirates of Abu Dhabi and Dubai, Mr Grossi met with senior government officials, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and visited the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant.
A Call to Action on the Climate Crisis

The spectre of the climate crisis is what motivated Barry Hershey W64 to launch a short-film series aiming to educate and spur action. Now, those shorts have been combined to create an hour-long documentary titled “Earth Emergency,” which will air nationwide on December 29 on PBS. Hershey’s initial...
