Fans React to Jake Paul’s Insane Knock Out on Tyron Woodley

By Eric Diep
Complex
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJake Paul and Tyron Woodley went head-to-head for a second time Saturday...

www.complex.com

bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul sends a warning to Canelo Alvarez after sleeping Tyron Woodley

YouTuber turned pro boxer Jake Paul has issued a warning to Canelo Alvarez following his knockout win over Tyron Woodley. Last Saturday night in Tampa, Jake Paul produced the best knockout of his career thus far as he put Tyron Woodley’s lights out in their short notice rematch. It came just under four months after Paul was able to defeat the former UFC welterweight champion via decision in his hometown of Cleveland.
COMBAT SPORTS
Complex

Jake Paul Responds After Le’Veon Bell Challenges Him to Boxing Match

Less than 24 hours after winning his fifth career bout with a knockout victory over Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul already has another challenger who wants to step in the ring with him. Former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell took to Twitter to demand a fight with Paul, claiming he’s been...
UFC
MMAmania.com

Jorge Masvidal responds to Jake Paul callout: ‘You can’t afford me’

Jake Paul has done a masterful job of building up a boxing career by beating carefully selected celebrities and washed up mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters. He’s now undefeated (5-0) doing it, with his fight last night (Sat., Dec. 18, 2021) with a crushing knockout of former UFC Welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul says his relationship with Tyron Woodley doesn’t end with recent rematch: “I think it would be funny to do a Buddy-Cop movie together”

Jake Paul has no intentions of ending his relationship with Tyron Woodley following their recent rematch in Tampa, Florida. Paul (5-0) and Woodley (0-2) squared off for a second time on Saturday night, this after their first encounter had ended in a controversial split-decision. The rematch left no controversy as...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Dana White drops truth bomb on Nick Diaz

Dana White had some strong opinions on Nick Diaz after his fight at UFC 266 back in September. The fight was a fun one but it had many wondering if the elder Diaz brother should still be fighting in MMA. Dana White surprisingly doesn’t think Nick Diaz should fight again....
UFC
Complex

Blac Youngsta Addresses Criticism After Performing Young Dolph Diss Track

About a month after Young Dolph’s tragic death, Blac Youngsta has landed himself in hot water for performing a diss track directed at the late Memphis rapper. On Friday, Youngsta performed his 2016 Young Dolph diss track, “Shake Sum,” at the Aces of Dallas nightclub in Dallas, Texas, video uploaded to social media shows.
CELEBRITIES

