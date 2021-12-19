Fans React to Jake Paul’s Insane Knock Out on Tyron Woodley

A boxer that fought on the same card as Jake Paul looked completely unrecognisable after her defeat to world champion Amanda Serrano. Miriam Gutierrez absorbed a scary amount of punches throughout the 10-round scrap - 237, to be exact. In the end, it was Serrano who had her hand raised,...
A 17-year-old fight fan pushed Jorge Masvidal from behind at last night’s ‘Paul vs. Woodley 2’ event and immediately proceeded to regret the decision. Masvidal (35-15 MMA) was in attendance yesterday evening at Amalie Arena to watch his friend and former training partner Tyron Woodley (0-2) rematch Jake Paul (5-0).
Jake Paul spent about 15 minutes fielding questions from the media Saturday night after his knockout of Tyron Woodley, reflecting on his meteoric rise in 2021 and pondering what’s ahead for 2022. It wasn’t until the very end of Paul’s session that a reporter asked him, “What do you...
Prior to Jake Paul’s thunderous knockout win over Tyron Woodley at last weekend’s “Leave No Doubt” pay-per-view (PPV) event (see it again here), most of the action was taking place in the stands at Amalie Arena in Tampa, which should not come as a surprise when you consider some of the distinguished attendees.
YouTuber turned pro boxer Jake Paul has issued a warning to Canelo Alvarez following his knockout win over Tyron Woodley. Last Saturday night in Tampa, Jake Paul produced the best knockout of his career thus far as he put Tyron Woodley’s lights out in their short notice rematch. It came just under four months after Paul was able to defeat the former UFC welterweight champion via decision in his hometown of Cleveland.
Claressa Shields has been branded a 'hater' and 'salty' for her reaction to Jake Paul's big win over Tyron Woodley. Shields and Paul exchanged ruthless digs online in the build-up to Paul vs. Woodley. And after 'The Problem Child' slept 'The Chosen One', the women's combat star wasted no time...
Less than 24 hours after winning his fifth career bout with a knockout victory over Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul already has another challenger who wants to step in the ring with him. Former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell took to Twitter to demand a fight with Paul, claiming he’s been...
Jake Paul has done a masterful job of building up a boxing career by beating carefully selected celebrities and washed up mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters. He’s now undefeated (5-0) doing it, with his fight last night (Sat., Dec. 18, 2021) with a crushing knockout of former UFC Welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley.
Jake Paul has no intentions of ending his relationship with Tyron Woodley following their recent rematch in Tampa, Florida. Paul (5-0) and Woodley (0-2) squared off for a second time on Saturday night, this after their first encounter had ended in a controversial split-decision. The rematch left no controversy as...
Tyron Woodley went after Le’Veon Bell for the criticism of his second boxing match against Jake Paul this past weekend. On Saturday, Jake Paul defeated former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in their second boxing match via sixth-round knockout. As is the case after every Paul fight, thoughts are shared on social media and challenges are made for future bouts.
ESPN hosts Jalen Rose, and wife Molly Qerim made the news this week after it was announced the couple had reportedly split. Rose and Qerim have become familiar to ESPN viewers as Qerim hosts the weekday morning debate show First Take while Rose co-hosts ESPN radio show Jalen & Jacoby.
LAS VEGAS – Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has reincarnated himself in the fight game as promoter. In 2022, Nurmagomedov will bring his Eagle FC promotion to the United States for the first time. Set for Jan. 28 in Miami, Eagle FC 44 features MMA notables like Tyrone Spong, Sergei Kharitonov and Rashad Evans.
Shaquille O'Neal could be one of the most generous players in NBA history. Shaq has been able to make a lot of money during the course of his legendary career. But he doesn't seem to hold his money on to himself and likes to help as many people as he can.
Dana White had some strong opinions on Nick Diaz after his fight at UFC 266 back in September. The fight was a fun one but it had many wondering if the elder Diaz brother should still be fighting in MMA. Dana White surprisingly doesn’t think Nick Diaz should fight again....
Antonio Brown is back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the team has clarified that he’s not going anywhere. That clearly has him feeling bold, at least on social media. Brown, who has now served a three-game suspension for using a fake vaccination card, sent a defiant tweet on Monday demanding respect.
The final game on Tuesday’s five-game slate featured a matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns. All eyes were on LeBron James as The King continues to carry a weakened and struggling LA side throughout what has been a very rocky campaign for them. LeBron has...
About a month after Young Dolph’s tragic death, Blac Youngsta has landed himself in hot water for performing a diss track directed at the late Memphis rapper. On Friday, Youngsta performed his 2016 Young Dolph diss track, “Shake Sum,” at the Aces of Dallas nightclub in Dallas, Texas, video uploaded to social media shows.
Santos Saul Alvarez Barragan, more famously known as ‘Canelo’ has had a perfect 2021 beating Avni Yildrim, Billy Joe Saunders, and Caleb Plant with two of them having a record of zero losses until they met Canelo. Many top fighters acknowledged Canelo calling him the best and even...
