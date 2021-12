Dragon Ball Super finally reveals the origins of Vegeta's new form. The Granolah the Survivor Arc of Dragon Ball Super continues to excite fans with a major plot development with the Heeters becoming the primary villains, and Granolah being Goku and Vegeta's important ally who must avenge his mother and the Cerealian race. One of the most memorable scenes of the arc so far is Vegeta's transformation into his Ultra Ego, a powerful new form he developed while training with the God of Destruction, Beerus. Vegeta says that it's a form that's completely unique to him, and with the debut of the new form in Dragon Ball Super, fans are wondering about its place in the entire series.

