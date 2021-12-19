I was actually in Love Actually... These actors all starred in Christmas movies as kids

The men in Love Actually aren’t great. They lie, cheat and abandon their family Christmases to go after the woman they met less than a month ago. And yet every year we sign up to watch this questionable group of men as part of our Christmas tradition. After multiple rewatches you should know the men pretty well by now. Daniel is sensitive and kind. Colin is loud and obnoxious. And David is the best prime minister this country has ever seen. But which of these men would you end up with?

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO