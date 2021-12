Everything that could go wrong, went wrong in the first half of the New England Patriots’ Week 15 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. The Patriots were shut out after surrendering 17 points — one touchdown stemmed from a blocked punt. Mac Jones couldn’t get the offense moving until the final minutes of the second quarter, but then he threw his first red zone interception of his career. On the Patriots’ first drive of the second half, Jones threw another interception.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO