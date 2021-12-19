ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilberto Ramirez stops Yunieski Gonzalez in 10th round of war

By Michael Rosenthal
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Kevin Estrada / Golden Boy Promotions

Bring on Dmitry Bivol?

Gilberto Ramirez pounded resilient Yunieski Gonzalez for most of nine-plus rounds – but also took many big punches himself – before finally stopping his Cuban counterpart in the 10th round of an action-packed light heavyweight fight Saturday in San Antonio.

The bout was billed as a WBA title eliminator, which means Ramirez (43-0, 29 KOs) is at the front of the line to face respected champion Bivol.

The former super middleweight titleholder had to work as hard as he ever has to claim victory on Saturday, as Gonzalez was both durable and ferocious for almost the entire fight.

The Mexican star used his jab to maintain distance in a relatively uneventful second round but found himself in many intense toe-to-toe exchanges the next four and five rounds, which tested Ramirez’s own resilience.

Ramirez landed more punches than Gonzalez but both connected on power shots that lifted the fans off their feet at AT&T Arena, a patten that continued into the sixth round.

Then Ramirez evidently realized that he didn’t need to take so many risks and began sharp shooting from a safer distance, which made it more difficult for Gonzalez to land cleanly.

Ramirez didn’t land as many punches as he did earlier in the fight but connected on more than enough to win rounds and gradually break down Gonzalez, who had taken a great deal of punishment by the 10th round.

Finally, with Gonzalez’s back against the ropes, Ramirez landed a big right hand and followed with a barrage of hard punches — with almost nothing coming back at him — that prompted the referee to stop the fight.

The official time of the stoppage was 1:23 of Round 10.

“He is a great fighter,” Ramirez said of Gonzalez. “I knew he was going to be tough because he showed no fear in his eyes. He had nothing to lose, and I knew he was going to come with everything he had. …

“I tried to land body shots and he was prepared. So I had to change my attacks and focus on hitting him upstairs so I could get the victory. My hand is a little hurt but that is the price you pay to win.

“I am ready for the next challenge. I want Bivol. He can’t run anymore, I am coming for him.”

Ramirez has now stopped all four of the 175-pounders he has faced, including former title challenger Sullivan Barrera in July.

Comments / 1

