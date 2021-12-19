Trailer for home invasion horror-thriller Evil at the Door

"Am I the devil?" Focus Features has unveiled the first trailer for supernatural horror thriller You Won't Be Alone, from filmmaker Goran Stolevski. This one will be premiering at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival coming up in January, before opening in theaters in April next year. The film is a supernatural horror set in an 1800s isolated Macedonian mountain village. The Sundance synopsis explains better what's going on: "A young girl is taken from her mother and transformed into a witch by an ancient, shape-shifting spirit. Left to wander feral, the young witch beholds the natural world with curiosity and wonder. After inadvertently killing a villager and assuming her body, she continues to inhabit different people, living among the villagers for years, observing and mimicking their behavior until the ancient spirit returns, bringing them full circle." Noomi Rapace stars, joined by Anamaria Marinca, Alice Englert, Carloto Cotta, Félix Maritaud, and Sara Klimoska. It looks freaky! A bit of The Witch, a bit of Lamb, a bit of Under the Skin.
