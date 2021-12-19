Trailer for home invasion horror-thriller Evil at the Door

"Promise us you won't talk to him." Madman Films in Australia has unveiled an official trailer for The Man in the Basement, an eerie French thriller from filmmaker Philippe Le Guay. It already opened in France this fall, and will be out in 2022 with English subtitles for those intrigued. Yes indeed, this is about a man in a basement. A couple in Paris decide to sell a basement in their building. A very ordinary, nondescript man, Mr Fonzic, shows up to buy it. Nothing unusual, until he moves into the cellar and makes it his permanent residence. But soon they discover that this man who bought it has a troubled past and the couple's life is turned upside down. It stars François Cluzet, Jérémie Renier, Bérénice Bejo, Jonathan Zaccaï, Victoria Eber, and Denise Chalem. This looks quite creepy & unsettling in the best of ways - a guy who doesn't seem threatening is the ultimate manipulator, twisting people towards his thinking. Very scary stuff.

