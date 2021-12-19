ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trailer for home invasion horror-thriller Evil at the Door

By Amie Cranswick
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of its release this January, a trailer and images have been released for writer-director Kipp Tribble’s upcoming horror-thriller Evil at the Door which centres the ‘Night of the Locusts’, one night a year when a secret guild sends its members on a spree of violent home invasions; take a look...

Official Trailer for Horror 'The Kindred' About a Dark Family History

"All I ever got: 'sackhead took him.'" Vertical Ent. has released an official trailer for The Kindred, an indie horror thriller from the UK. This initially premiered at FrightFest in the UK this fall, and it also played at the Fantasmagoría Film Festival in Colombia. Not to be confused with the other psychological thriller called Kindred. A woman suffering from amnesia pieces together the events that led to her father's suicide, only to be haunted by the ghosts of children that she begins to suspect might've been murdered by him. Uncovering her "dark family history" could prove deadly for her child. The film's cast includes April Pearson, Blake Harrison, and James Cosmo. It certainly looks scary, a bunch of jump scares in this trailer. Check it out.
Here’s the Scary Trailer For the Psychological Thriller THE KINDRED – Coming January 7th

April Pearson (SKINS UK) gives a beautifully haunting performance in this psychological thriller THE KINDRED. In Select Theaters and On Demand January 7, 2022. In THE KINDRED, April Pearson plays the role of a young mother who sets out to investigate the mysteries that lead to her father’s suicide. On this journey, Pearson’s character (Helen) is haunted by spirits and unearths an unsolved mystery from 30 years ago and discovers a dark family history that could prove deadly for her child.
Slitterhead Trailer Reveals Body Horror Nightmare from Keiichi Toyama

Keiichi Toyama’s Bokeh Game Studio has officially revealed its mysterious and disgusting project, titled Slitterhead, during The Game Awards 2021. This debut body horror title from the creator of Silent Hill puts gore front and center, with a trailer backed by heavy metal from composer Akira Yamaoka. We’ve been hearing about Bokeh’s first game for some time, with one glimpse in February giving us a tease of the horrors to come thanks to some particularly graphic concept art. However, despite the heads up, much of what exactly Slitterhead is remains a mystery. If you’ve got the stomach for it, you can see Bokeh’s The Game Awards 2021 trailer below.
There’s body horror galore in the debut trailer for Slitterhead

Lady in the street but a freak…also in the street. That Silent Hill revival “insiders” have been taunting fans with for years now didn’t come to fruition during The Game Awards broadcast. But that doesn’t mean there wasn’t anything for horror fans to get excited about. One of the most intriguing trailers of the show belongs to Slitterhead, a game whose name I have trouble typing correctly. From Bokeh Game Studio, a developer founded last year by Silent Hill and Gravity Rush creator Keiichirō Toyama, the game looks like a more action-centric take on the horror genre. At least that’s the impression I’m getting from the Slitterhead teaser trailer below.
Bruce Davison
New Evil West Gameplay Trailer at TGA 2021

Developed by Flying Wild Hog and published by Focus Home Entertainment, Evil West makes a splash with a new trailer at The Game Awards 2021 pre-show. This wild west features steampunk cowboys with electric blade gauntlets and old reliable gunpowder. Announced in 2020 this new trailer features combat gameplay, where other wahoo wacky devil hunters dart around Evil West shows careful sidesteps and dazzling percussion combos on various species of vampiric invaders. Any monster-hunting bounty is better enjoyed with friends which is why Evil West‘s single-player and co-operative gameplay is one to keep a bullseye on.
VIDEO GAMES
Exclusive Red Band Trailer in Punjabi and Mexican Crime Thriller The Scrapper

The crime syndicates of Punjabi and Mexican factions will clash in this thriller called The Scrapper. The indie crime movie is led with a very diverse cast that stars Bari Kang, Craig muMs Grant (Oz, No Sudden Move), Ava Paloma (Deadlock), Gugun Deep Singh (The Expanse), Samrat Chakrabarti (Little Voice), Anil Kumar (24), Allison Thomas Lee (Law & Order: Organized Crime), Ankur Bhatia (Power Book II: Ghost), Frank Rodriguez (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit), and Andhy Mendez (Bull).
MOVIES
Watch Corey Taylor in the trailer for upcoming horror movie Rucker

Corey Taylor can add another acting credit to his CV: a role in upcoming horror movie Rucker. Following appearances in the likes of Bad Candy and Doctor Who in recent years, the Slipknot frontman will now star alongside his wife Alicia in the January 4 flick, which is directed by Amy Hesketh and produced by Aaron Drane.
MOVIES
Jack’s back in trailer for horror sequel Jack in the Box: Awakening

A trailer, poster and images have been released for the upcoming horror sequel Jack in the Box: Awakening which sees the demonic entity Jack returning to make a deal with a terminally ill heiress and her son in exchange for six victims; take a look here…. Terminally ill heiress Olga...
MOVIES
Rourke & Rathbone Fight Demons in WWII Thriller 'WarHunt' Trailer

"I promise I'll get us all out of here!" Saban Films has debuted an official trailer for an action thriller horror feature titled WarHunt, from filmmaker Mauro Borrelli. This is arriving on VOD in January, taking that usual slot (earlier this year it was another WWII action thriller horror feature called Shadow in the Cloud). WarHunt has a similar vibe to Dog Soldiers or the more recent Overlord. A US military plane crash lands in the German forest during World War II. As the soldiers venture into the forest, they discover dead bodies with organs missing and mysterious signs. Soon they start to find some kind of demons out there. But what exactly is it?! The cast includes Mickey Rourke, Jackson Rathbone, Robert Knepper, Josh Burdett, Alex Mills, Fredrik Wagner, Matt Mella, Timo Willman, and Ben McKeown. Oh damn this actually looks pretty good! It leans into the supernatural a bit more than Overlord, but still gnarly and quite freaky.
MOVIES
Ridder Films Presents New Trailer For Psychological Thriller, “Help”

Ridder Films, in association with Executive Producer Lucas A. Ferrara, have debuted a new trailer and poster for their award-winning psychological thriller HELP. Filmed over just 12 days at the height of the U.K.’s lockdown with a cast and crew of 20, HELP is a testament to ingenuity during difficuly times.
MOVIES
Exclusive: First trailer for Bruce Willis action thriller American Siege

Thanks to Vertical Entertainment, we’ve got our hands on the official trailer for American Siege, the new action thriller from director Edward Drake which sees Bruce Willis leading a cast that also includes Timothy V. Murphy, Rob Gough, Anna Hindman, Johann Urb, Cullen G. Chambers, and Trevor Gretzky. Check out the exclusive trailer below, along with the film’s poster and synopsis…
MOVIES
New Trailer for Thriller CONFESSION in Theaters and On Demand this January

Uncork’d Entertainment has acquired North American rights to writer-director David Beton’s action-thriller, CONFESSION. The film, starring Stephen Moyer (“True Blood”, “Fortunate Son”) and Colm Meany (Seberg, “Star Trek : Deep Space Nine”), had its market premiere at EFM earlier this year. Uncork’d will be releasing the film in theaters January 21, 2022 followed by a VOD release Jan 25.
MOVIES
New Trailer for Eerie French Thriller Film 'The Man in the Basement'

"Promise us you won't talk to him." Madman Films in Australia has unveiled an official trailer for The Man in the Basement, an eerie French thriller from filmmaker Philippe Le Guay. It already opened in France this fall, and will be out in 2022 with English subtitles for those intrigued. Yes indeed, this is about a man in a basement. A couple in Paris decide to sell a basement in their building. A very ordinary, nondescript man, Mr Fonzic, shows up to buy it. Nothing unusual, until he moves into the cellar and makes it his permanent residence. But soon they discover that this man who bought it has a troubled past and the couple's life is turned upside down. It stars François Cluzet, Jérémie Renier, Bérénice Bejo, Jonathan Zaccaï, Victoria Eber, and Denise Chalem. This looks quite creepy & unsettling in the best of ways - a guy who doesn't seem threatening is the ultimate manipulator, twisting people towards his thinking. Very scary stuff.
MOVIES
Watch: Trailer for horror film ‘The Runner’

The Runner is the debut horror film from Darkwave duo Boy Harsher coming to Shudder in January. Written, directed, and produced by Jae Matthews and Augustus Muller of Boy Harsher, the film follows a strange woman as she travels to a secluded, rural town where her violent compulsions are slowly revealed.
MOVIES
A ’60s Thriller, a ’90s Thriller and the Latest Resident Evil, Now Available to Stream (and See in Theaters)

As it is wont to do, December has swooped in with all its chaotic energy and left no emotional stone unturned. Low-level holiday energy gets swirled in with ongoing pandemic unease, and to remain an informed citizen requires a surprising deal of personal girding just to get through the day. On the one hand, there’s a lingering sense that everyone’s in the process of cashing out just before the value plummets, but on the other hand, eggnog is plentiful. Even if you’re trying to give a carefully selected present to those you love, seditious agent Louis DeJoy is derailing the very foundation of domestic communication. So it’s not exactly an uplifting journey here.
MOVIES
Noomi Rapace & Alice Englert in Horror 'You Won't Be Alone' Trailer

"Am I the devil?" Focus Features has unveiled the first trailer for supernatural horror thriller You Won't Be Alone, from filmmaker Goran Stolevski. This one will be premiering at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival coming up in January, before opening in theaters in April next year. The film is a supernatural horror set in an 1800s isolated Macedonian mountain village. The Sundance synopsis explains better what's going on: "A young girl is taken from her mother and transformed into a witch by an ancient, shape-shifting spirit. Left to wander feral, the young witch beholds the natural world with curiosity and wonder. After inadvertently killing a villager and assuming her body, she continues to inhabit different people, living among the villagers for years, observing and mimicking their behavior until the ancient spirit returns, bringing them full circle." Noomi Rapace stars, joined by Anamaria Marinca, Alice Englert, Carloto Cotta, Félix Maritaud, and Sara Klimoska. It looks freaky! A bit of The Witch, a bit of Lamb, a bit of Under the Skin.
MOVIES
First trailer for shark thriller The Requin starring Alicia Silverstone and James Tupper

Saban Film has released a trailer, poster and images for director Le-Van Kiet’s upcoming thriller The Requin which stars Alicia Silverstone and James Tupper as a couple who find their romantic getaway at a remote seaside villa take a dangerous turn when their villa is reduced to little more than a raft during a storm and they find themselves swept out to sea and the target of a school of deadly Great White sharks; take a look here…
MOVIES
New Trailer! Voice of Disney Princess Stars in New Thriller Series

While we like to think of Kristen Bell in the magical Disney bubble our minds place her in, she’s an incredibly talented actress that is proving the voice of Princess Anna has much more to offer. Disney’s Frozen was an instant success when it debuted in 2013. Eight years...
TV & VIDEOS
Multiplayer Horror Game ‘The Texas Chain Saw Massacre’ Revealed in New Trailer

Gun Interactive announced they are working on The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, an asymmetrical multiplayer horror game for PC and consoles. The game is based on the 1974 film. “It’s no secret that the original The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is probably my favorite horror film ever created. Having the chance to really dive into the world of this IP with the team from Gun and working with Sumo to bring this vision to life has been almost surreal. I can’t wait for everyone to see more of what we’re doing.” Ronnie Hobbs, Creative Director at Gun Interactive on The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.
