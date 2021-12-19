December Health & Wellness: Creating Mindful Relationships

THA SPOT is an alternative, holistic and wellness retail store that doubles as an event space. Located in Old East Dallas, this millennial- owned, Black-owned business, was created by a true renaissance woman, Myriah Hampton. THA SPOT specializes in herbal medicine, organic herbal teas, and essential oils. You can find herbs, essential oils, powders, loose-leaf teas, shirts along with candles, skincare products, and crystals brought to you by local black-owned businesses. They also offer CBD-infused teas and honeys. All products can be ordered via www.thaspotdtx.com or visit 1327 Empire Central, Suite 230A, Dallas, TX. You can get 10% off of your first order. Check THE SPOT out today!
