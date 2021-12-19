ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flower Mound, TX

December Health & Wellness: Creating Mindful Relationships

flower-mound.com
 3 days ago

Recent research shows us how important good relationships are to...

www.flower-mound.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
avcity.org

Emotional Health & Wellness Check: You Are Not Alone

Stress, anxiety, and depression can spike for many during the holidays. If you or someone you know needs emotional support or help navigating local resources, know that there are people waiting to help, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For immediate assistance, call or text the OC Warmline at (855) 625-4657, or chat online at namioc.org/oc-warmline. To speak with someone trained in navigating OC Healthcare Agency’s resources, call or chat with OC Links at (714) 991-6412, or OCHealthInfo.com/oclinks. Both services allow for complete anonymity.
MENTAL HEALTH
prweek.com

Verywell Mind issues mental health 'state of the union' report

One issue that stood out to Morin was the “great resignation,” a rise in people quitting their jobs during the second year of the pandemic. “During the first year of the pandemic, a lot of people liked working from home. But this year we heard people saying they were struggling,” Morin explained. “They’re dealing with all these different workplace scenarios that we’ve never dealt with before.”
MENTAL HEALTH
myrtlebeachsc.com

Health and Wellness Tips for the Workplace – Strategies for Finding Balance

Workplace wellness is about keeping the workplace clean and healthy and about making sure that employees are happy, healthy, and productive. It can be challenging to balance with the needs of a business. Luckily there are some great strategies for finding balance at work. Read on to find out more...
HEALTH
macny.org

Extreme Email Accountability: How to Create Better Relationships Via Email

Effective communication is a skill required for success in just about any endeavor. One of the main ways that we communicate in today’s business world is through email. Despite this, how to effectively communicate through email is not something that is formally taught. If you’re not crafting emails intentionally you could be causing extra work and undue stress for yourself and/or the recipient, and setting yourself up for poor working relationships. To master the art of email communication and create a healthy email communication situation you should adopt the extreme accountability mindset.
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Flower Mound, TX
Flower Mound, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
phillyvoice.com

Gratitude provides a pathway to better health and well-being

Diet and exercise dominate the discourse on healthy behavior. So, whenever I find a practice that steps outside these boundaries, I immediately want to bring it to your attention. To me, the thought of doing something healthy that doesn't require you to work up a sweat or count calories is...
HEALTH
fox4now.com

Mental Health And Wellness Linked To Overall Security

Cybersecurity awareness is particulary important as the holiday season brings an increase in online shopping, and along with it, an uptick in cases of fraud. Learn why financial security, along with tools for protecting identity and credit information is vital for people. Plus, why this can have an impact on one’s overall wellness. In 2021, Cybersecurity has, in fact, become more challenging than ever as cases of identity theft and ransomware have exploded.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mindfulness
MedicalXpress

Researchers pinpoint blood factors linked to severe COVID

Scientists have identified unique "indicators" in the blood of patients with severe and fatal COVID, paving the way for simple diagnostic tests to help doctors identify who will go on to become critically ill. In a study led by researchers at the Hull York Medical School and Department of Mathematics...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
womenworking.com

What Is a Silent Stroke, and Are They Dangerous?

You may know some of the signs of a stroke, and for good reason: according to Harvard Health Publishing, someone in the United States has a stroke every 40 seconds, and stroke is the third leading cause of death in the country, only beat by heart disease and cancer. But...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Cosmopolitan

You no longer have to isolate for 10 days if you have Covid

Given the current rapid spread of the Omicron variant, it's likely you'll know at least one person at the moment who has recently tested positive for coronavirus. Previously, the rules stated that once you received a positive test result back you had to isolate for ten days, but now, there could be some good news for those hoping to reclaim their freedom a little earlier.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Doctor reveals new nightly omicron variant symptom

A doctor in the United Kingdom has revealed a new COVID-19 symptom from the omicron variant — really bad night sweats. Dr. Amir Khan, a physician with the U.K.’s National Health Service, told the U.K. newspaper The Sun that the night sweats are “those kind of drenching night sweats where you might have to get up and change your clothes.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
garlandjournal.com

Buy Black Business Spotlight: THE SPOT Health And Wellness

THA SPOT is an alternative, holistic and wellness retail store that doubles as an event space. Located in Old East Dallas, this millennial- owned, Black-owned business, was created by a true renaissance woman, Myriah Hampton. THA SPOT specializes in herbal medicine, organic herbal teas, and essential oils. You can find herbs, essential oils, powders, loose-leaf teas, shirts along with candles, skincare products, and crystals brought to you by local black-owned businesses. They also offer CBD-infused teas and honeys. All products can be ordered via www.thaspotdtx.com or visit 1327 Empire Central, Suite 230A, Dallas, TX. You can get 10% off of your first order. Check THE SPOT out today!
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy