On Thursday, December 17th women from all over the country competed for the shot at being Miss America. There was a chance that one woman from Iowa would make history. Grace Lynn Keller, a University of Iowa graduate won the Miss Iowa pageant last spring. She went into the competition with the Miss Northern Iowa title, where she represented the Iowa City region. However, she came out of it with the Miss Iowa crown.

IOWA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO