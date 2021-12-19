ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA roundup: Bradley Beal fuels Wizards’ upset of Jazz

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hWkfe_0dQsJb1i00

Bradley Beal bested Donovan Mitchell in a high-scoring duel with 37 points to lead the Washington Wizards to a 109-103 upset over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night in Salt Lake City.

Beal hit 13 of 24 field goals and 9 of 10 free throws, dished out seven assists, grabbed five rebounds and fueled a game-changing run in the fourth quarter to help the Wizards snap a four-game losing streak.

Mitchell finished with 32 points and four 3-pointers with five assists, but also committed five turnovers as Utah lost for the second consecutive night at home after an eight-game winning streak.

Thunder 104, Clippers 103

Luguentz Dort scored 29 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to give host Oklahoma City the win over Los Angeles.

The win was just the fourth in 17 games for Oklahoma City. The Clippers have lost two consecutive games. Dort, who missed the Thunder’s last game with a left ankle injury, returned to go 12 of 19 from the floor. Gilgeous-Alexander added 18 points. Josh Giddey had 18 rebounds and 10 assists to go with eight points.

Luke Kennard led the Clippers with a season-high 27 points, tying a career-high with seven 3-pointers. Terance Mann added 18 and Jackson 16.

Rockets 116, Pistons 107

Christian Wood scored 21 points against his former team to lift visiting Houston past sliding Detroit.

Wood added eight rebounds to his ledger as all five Houston starters scored in double figures. Eric Gordon added 18 points and five assists, Garrison Mathews 16 points on 4-of-9 3-point shooting, and Jae’Sean Tate 11 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Kenyon Martin Jr. (10 points, 11 rebounds) added a double-double off the bench as Houston shot 49.5 percent from the floor.

The Pistons suffered their 14th consecutive loss, committing 21 turnovers and missing 26 of 36 from 3-point range. Cade Cunningham had 21 points and 11 assists, while Saddiq Bey led Detroit with 23 points.

Raptors 119, Warriors 100

Fred VanVleet and Scottie Barnes combined for 48 points as host Toronto romped over road-weary Golden State.

VanVleet posted game-highs in points with 27 and assists with 12, while Barnes put up a well-rounded 21 points, eight rebounds and six assists, as the Raptors returned to the court after Thursday’s game against the Chicago Bulls was postponed for COVID reasons.

The Warriors suited up just nine players for the finale of an eight-day, five-game trip that featured two back-to-backs. Damion Lee added 14 points for the Warriors, who saw a three-game winning streak come to an end, while Gary Payton II had 13, Kevon Looney 12, Moses Moody 11 and Nemanja Bjelica 10.

Cavaliers 119, Bucks 90

Cedi Osman scored 23 points and Darius Garland added 22 as Cleveland won its sixth straight game, routing short-handed host Milwaukee.

Kevin Love had 15 points, and Ricky Rubio tallied 15 points and 10 assists for Cleveland, which snapped an eight-game losing streak against Milwaukee. The Cavaliers led by as many as 30 points in the third quarter.

Jordan Nwora scored a season-high 28 points for Milwaukee, which has lost two straight and three of its last four. The Bucks played without Bobby Portis, Wesley Matthews, Donte DiVincenzo and star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who are all in the league’s health and safety protocol. The Bucks were also without Khris Middleton (left knee) and Jrue Holiday (rest).

Magic 100, Nets 93

Chuma Okeke hit the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1:11 remaining in the fourth quarter and Orlando halted a seven-game losing streak by beating significantly undermanned host Brooklyn Nets in New York.

The Magic snapped their second seven-game skid of the season and won for the second time in 15 games after blowing a 17-point lead.

Robin Lopez paced the Magic with 20 points and 10 rebounds while Gary Harris added 17 points and Wagner chipped in 14 as Orlando earned its third win in New York this season following two earlier wins over the Knicks. Patty Mills scored a game-high 23 points for the Nets, who shot 38.2 percent and misfired on 37 of 46 3-point tries. David Duke Jr. added 18 points and 14 boards.

Celtics 114, Knicks 107

Josh Richardson scored 27 points, Jayson Tatum finished with 25 and nine rebounds and host Boston held off New York in a matchup that saw a combined 12 players sidelined by COVID protocols.

Jaylen Brown contributed 23 points, Payton Pritchard added 16 and Robert Williams III scored 15 with eight rebounds for the Celtics. Boston won for the second time in three games after losing four of its previous five.

Former Celtics guards Evan Fournier (32 points) and Kemba Walker (29 points) led the Knicks in their return to Boston. Julius Randle totaled 20 points, nine boards and seven assists and Alec Burks scored 19 for New York, which has dropped eight of 10.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donte Divincenzo
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Wesley Matthews
Person
Scottie Barnes
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Cedi Osman
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Eric Gordon
Person
Chuma Okeke
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Fred Vanvleet
basketball-addict.com

3 reasons Bradley Beal must not sign long-term extension with Wizards

The Washington Wizards started 2021-22 at an impressive pace, but have regressed to seventh in the Eastern Conference after losing seven of their last nine games. Though role players like Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell exceeded expectations early on, opponents have recently constructed a better game plan against the Wizards. As Washington slides down the […] The post 3 reasons Bradley Beal must not sign long-term extension with Wizards appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
Bullets Forever

Wizards Heartbeat: Performance EKGs for KCP, Avdija and Beal

With the Wizards matchup against the Brooklyn Net postponed due to the pandemic, the team has a rare in-season opportunity to rest, recover from nagging injuries, and get some time on the practice court. Given the team’s struggles since their 10-3 start, the chance to review defensive principles and implement schematic changes should be welcome.
NBA
InsideHook

The Definitive Uni Watch Guide to the NBA’s Christmas Uniforms

Christmas is this Saturday, and you know what that means from a sports perspective: wall-to-wall NBA action (at least, pandemic willing, as of press time). The league routinely schedules a slew of games for the big holiday, and this year is no different, with five matchups on tap. And those games are spaced out throughout the day, so if your idea of a fun Christmas is sitting down with some eggnog to watch your favorite players on the hardcourt, the NBA should have you covered from about noon to 11 p.m. Eastern.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Washington Wizards#Clippers#Jackson 16#Christian Wood#Jae Sean#Pistons
NBC Sports

Watch Beal dunk on Gobert, score season-high 37, Wizards beat Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Standing at the free-throw line, Bradley Beal told Rudy Gobert he was going to dunk on him even after the big Frenchman had blocked two of his shots in the first half. Gobert laughed. But Beal got his dunk and the last laugh. He...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Multiple Wizards players concerned with Bradley Beal-led offense

The Washington Wizards have not been playing great basketball this season and it looks like it’s starting to get to some of their players. In a recent interview with The Athletic, some Wizard players were unhappy with the direction of the team’s offense currently. In the interview, Montrezl Harrell of the Wizards had this to say,
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Laredo Morning Times

Knicks' Kemba Walker Sells Massachusetts Mansion 2 Years After Buying It

Just two years after purchasing a 1.5-acre lot of land to build a sprawling 9,592-square-foot home, former Boston Celtics point guard Kemba Walker has sold his mansion in Brookline, MA. The three-time NBA All-Star closed on the property at 37 Sears Road on Oct. 26 for an undisclosed amount, according...
NFL
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Lakers sign 2 players to bolster depth around LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers signed two players from the NBA G League on Monday morning as seven current players remain in the league’s health and safety protocols. First, the Lakers signed 6’5″ forward Jemerrio Jones, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Jones has played 11 games for the Wisconsin Herd (the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate) this season, averaging 6.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals per game. He’s shot 52.5 percent from the field, though he’s not a three-point shooting threat.
NBA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

30K+
Followers
30K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy