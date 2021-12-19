ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL roundup: Travis Sanheim’s OT goal propels Flyers to victory

 3 days ago

Travis Sanheim scored the game-winning goal at 1:35 of overtime to lift the host Philadelphia Flyers over the Ottawa Senators 4-3 on Saturday.

Sanheim received a crisp pass from Cam Atkinson and connected. Oskar Lindblom had one goal and an assist for the Flyers, who have won four of five. Claude Giroux and Joel Farabee each contributed one goal. Travis Konecny added two helpers.

Flyers goaltender Martin Jones stopped 28 shots in the start after Carter Hart was scratched with an unspecified illness.

Alex Formenton led the Senators with one goal and one assist. Tim Stutzle and Artem Zub chipped in with one goal apiece.

Stars 4, Blackhawks 3 (OT)

John Klingberg scored at 2:13 of overtime to lift Dallas past visiting Chicago.

Joe Pavelski had two goals and two assists, Roope Hintz had three assists, and Jake Oettinger made 20 saves for the Stars, who ended a five-game losing streak.

Alex DeBrincat, Dylan Strome and Dominik Kubalik scored, and Kevin Lankinen made 35 saves for the Blackhawks, who have lost two in a row for the first time since the first week of November.

Oilers 5, Kraken 3

Warren Foegele scored twice, including a controversial go-ahead goal at 8:54 of the third period, as Edmonton defeated host Seattle.

Evan Bouchard and Colton Sceviour also scored, and Connor McDavid added an empty-netter for the Oilers, who won their second in a row following a six-game skid. Leon Draisaitl had three assists to tie McDavid for the NHL’s scoring lead with 49 points. McDavid had an assist in addition to his goal.

Ryan Donato, Jared McCann and Carson Soucy scored for Seattle, which lost its second in a row. Chris Driedger stopped 36 of 40 shots.

Red Wings 5, Devils 2

Dylan Larkin recorded his first career hat trick and host Detroit downed struggling New Jersey.

Tyler Bertuzzi had two goals and Thomas Greiss stopped 31 shots for Detroit.

Michael McLeod and Dawson Mercer scored for the Devils, who have lost five straight and nine of their last 10 games.

Hurricanes 5, Kings 1

Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Jesper Fast both had a goal and an assist, and Carolina wasn’t bothered again by using a restructured lineup, beating visiting Los Angeles in Raleigh, N.C.

Brett Pesce, Teuvo Teravainen and Jack Drury also scored for the Hurricanes, who are missing more than a half-dozen regulars because of COVID protocols. Brady Skjei assisted on two goals.

Goalie Frederik Andersen made 32 saves to improve to 10-1-3 all-time against the Kings. The Hurricanes have won six of their last seven games.

–Field Level Media

