Blacksher, Grand Canyon hand San Francisco first loss 49-48

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Jovan Blacksher Jr. scored 23 points — adding four assists and four steals — and Grand Canyon held off San Francisco 49-48 on Saturday night, handing the Dons their first loss of the season.

Blacksher sank 9 of 17 shots from the floor for the Antelopes (10-2), who shot just 34,5% overall.

Yauhen Massalski finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Dons (10-1).

