The Pittsburgh Penguins, recently purchased with some $900 million worth of Fenway Sports Group cash, sure are living the high life of late. The Penguins have won seven in a row, a blistering run that started a few days before the NHL’s Board of Governors approved the sale to, as we say around the ol’ Jersey Street ballpark, Boston interests. Sidney Crosby and the distant sons of Les Binkley have hammered away on opponents to the tune of a 26-10 goal differential.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO