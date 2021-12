The only thing the Broncos are really good at is ripping the hearts out of the people who love them most. A 15-10 loss to Cincinnati on Sunday reminded us of everything that’s wrong with a football franchise whose holes in the roster are exceeded only by the lack of accountability for this hot mess. When Bengals defensive end Khalid Kareem ripped the football from quarterback Drew Lock in the fourth quarter, it felt like he reached inside the chest of every Broncos fan and stole the last vestiges of hope.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO