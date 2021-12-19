ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Exploring New Realms of Physics

By Stephen Ornes
Discover Mag
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story was originally published in our January/February 2022 issue. Click here to subscribe to read more stories like this one. There’s no such thing as being alone in the cosmos. Physicists have known for decades that particles and antiparticles pop in and out of existence all the time, some of...

www.discovermagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Scientific American

In a First, Physicists Glimpse a Quantum Ghost

The wave function—an abstract concept used to predict the behavior of quantum particles—is the bedrock on which physicists have built their understanding of quantum mechanics. But this bedrock itself is not something physicists have a perfect grasp of, literally or philosophically. A wave function is not something one can hold in their hand or put under a microscope. And confusingly, some of its properties simply seem not to be real. In fact, mathematicians would openly label them as imaginary: so-called imaginary numbers—which arise from seemingly nonsensical feats such as taking the square roots of negative integers—are an important ingredient of a wave function’s well-proved power to forecast the results of real-world experiments. In short, if a wave function can be said to “exist” at all, it does so at the hazy crossroads between metaphysical mathematics and physical reality.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Physicists Confirm The Existence of Time Crystals in Epic Quantum Computer Simulation

Are you in the market for a loophole in the laws that forbid perpetual motion? Knowing you've got yourself an authentic time crystal takes more than a keen eye for high-quality gems. In a new study, an international team of researchers used Google's Sycamore quantum computing hardware to double-check their theoretical vision of a time crystal, confirming it ticks all of the right boxes for an emerging form of technology we're still getting our head around. Similar to conventional crystals made of endlessly repeating units of atoms, a time crystal is an infinitely repeating change in a system, one that remarkably doesn't require energy...
COMPUTERS
scitechdaily.com

Time-Reversal Phenomenon: In the Quantum Realm, Not Even Time Flows As You Might Expect

New study shows the boundary between time moving forward and backward may blur in quantum mechanics. A team of physicists at the Universities of Bristol, Vienna, the Balearic Islands and the Institute for Quantum Optics and Quantum Information (IQOQI-Vienna) has shown how quantum systems can simultaneously evolve along two opposite time arrows — both forward and backward in time.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Science News

Quantum physics requires imaginary numbers to explain reality

Imaginary numbers might seem like unicorns and goblins — interesting but irrelevant to reality. But for describing matter at its roots, imaginary numbers turn out to be essential. They seem to be woven into the fabric of quantum mechanics, the math describing the realm of molecules, atoms and subatomic particles. A theory obeying the rules of quantum physics needs imaginary numbers to describe the real world, two new experiments suggest.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Scientists reveal the limits of machine learning for hydrogen models

Hydrogen is one of the most abundant elements in the universe. On Earth, hydrogen is normally a gas. But when it is under high temperatures and pressures—the conditions that exist within many planets, such as Jupiter—hydrogen goes through a series of phase transitions and takes on the properties of a liquid metal. One of the metallic properties it takes on is becoming an electrical conductor.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Scientists synthesize hafnium-based, vacancy-ordered perovskite nanocrystals by hot injection method

Lead-free vacancy-ordered perovskite Cs2M4+X6 (X=Cl-, Br- or I-) nanocrystals feature low toxicity, high stability and unique optical properties. In previously reported hot injection methods for synthesizing perovskite nanocrystals, metal halides or metal acetates are often used as metal precursors. However, for many new perovskite nanocrystalline systems, the inability of these two types of metal salts to ionize in organic solvents is an important reason for synthesis failure.
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theoretical Physics#Subatomic Particles#Cern#Fermilab
Phys.org

Image: Hubble views a galaxy with an explosive past

In this image, the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope captures a side-on view of NGC 3568, a barred spiral galaxy roughly 57 million light-years from the Milky Way in the constellation Centaurus. In 2014 the light from a supernova explosion in NGC 3568 reached Earth—a sudden flare of light caused by the titanic explosion accompanying the death of a massive star. While most astronomical discoveries are the work of teams of professional astronomers, this supernova was discovered by amateur astronomers who are part of the Backyard Observatory Supernova Search in New Zealand. Dedicated amateur astronomers often make intriguing discoveries—particularly of fleeting astronomical phenomena such as supernovae and comets.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

James Webb Space Telescope vs. Hubble: How will their images compare?

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope is currently poised to launch and become the most powerful telescope in space. But how will its photos compare to Hubble's?. The Hubble Space Telescope launched into low Earth orbit in April 1990. Over the three decades since, the famous observatory has expanded our view of the cosmos and held our attention with the stunning images it collects. What once was a faint and mysterious abyss became a detailed and colorful universe, and we could see stars and galaxies as they'd never been seen before.
ASTRONOMY
NASA

New Visitors Adapt to Station During Space Biology, Physics Research

Three individuals are adapting to life aboard the International Space Station following Tuesday’s launch and docking aboard a Russian crew ship. The seven-member Expedition 66 crew is back on science duty today while helping the new space travelers get up to speed with station systems and safety procedures. 10...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Switzerland
Bolivar Commercial

Space exploration: from Mars to comet, humanity takes new leaps

In the century 21, a theme accompanied almost every thought associated with the future after the years 1998: the space. The first years of the century 16, however, fell short of the most fantastic expectations. The American space program had to be revised, Russian efforts no longer repeated the glories of the Soviet Union, and some questioned whether it was even necessary to invest in trips into the unknown.
ASTRONOMY
Huron Daily Tribune

NASA launches new mission to explore 'most dramatic objects' in space

NASA's Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) mission launched at 1 a.m. EST Thursday on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the agency said in a press release. A joint effort with the Italian Space Agency, the IXPE observatory is NASA's first mission dedicated to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Smithonian

Beneath Canyons on Mars, Astronomers Find Potentially ‘Water-Rich Area the Size of the Netherlands’

Located below the Red Planet's equator, the Valles Marineris is one of the largest known series of canyons in the solar system. About a meter beneath the valley's surface, astronomers have now detected a large amount of hydrogen, reports Michelle Starr for Science Alert. The discovery, published in the journal Icarus, may allow future astronauts to access water on Mars easily.
ASTRONOMY
skyandtelescope.org

NASA Launches New X-ray Explorer

The Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer will shed new light on energetic and enigmatic sources such as magnetars, supernovae, and black holes. It’s a busy month for launching astronomical observatories. While the countdown is on for the long-anticipated launch of the James Webb Space Telescope on December 22nd, NASA launched another space observatory this morning, as a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carried the Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) into orbit. The launch occurred at 1 a.m. EST (6:00 UT) from Launch Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Mic

COVID is inspiring smell scientists to explore exciting new frontiers

Just over five years ago, while listening to some friends gripe about the overwhelming aroma of a nearby lemon candle, it struck me that not only could I not smell that scent, I couldn’t recall the last time I’d smelled any citrus. In fact, I couldn’t remember what citrus was meant to smell like.
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

NASA Recorded Sounds of Ganymede That Will Give You Chills

Ganymede, the moon of Jupiter and also the largest natural satellite in our Solar System, is surely an incredible place. Ganymede is even larger than Mercury, the first planet from the Sun. NASA has brought back some truly out-of-this-world sounds recorded at Ganymede that have the potential of raising the...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Scientists confirm evidence of a new class of galactic nebulae

For the first time, scientists⁠—starting from a discovery by scientific amateurs⁠—have succeeded in confirm evidence for a fully developed shell of a common-envelope system (CE), the phase of the common envelope of a binary star system. "Toward the end of their lives, normal stars inflate into...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy