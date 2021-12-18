California cannabis industry calling for reforms to compete with illegal sales

More weed news is coming out of the local area. Portland Commissioners have approved $1.33 million in Cannabis tax revenue for grants to locally licensed cannabis businesses and employees that have been impacted by emergencies. The city’s Cannabis Emergency Relief Fund will provide one-time grants of up to $25,000 for small sized licensed cannabis businesses within Portland city limits, and up to $5,000 to cannabis industry workers economically impacted from COVID-19, vandalism, robberies, wildfire, and the residual effects of illness, trauma, and grief suffered from such impacts.
