California cannabis industry calling for reforms to compete with illegal sales

Some have said 2020 was the year for cannabis reform. Fortunately, the momentum has carried through 2021 and looks to continue in 2022. Congress has paid attention and there are multiple federal proposals from both sides of the political aisle that would remove cannabis from the federal Controlled Substances Act, which currently classifies cannabis as a Schedule I drug. This is the most restrictive classification and is defined as having a high potential for abuse and no medicinal value.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO