ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Heat's Jimmy Butler: Out vs. Detroit

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Butler (back) is out Sunday against the Pistons. It remains...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
basketball-addict.com

Heat star Jimmy Butler’s agent rips apart ‘EVIL’ comparison to Lakers’ Anthony Davis

Jimmy Butler’s absence from Sunday’s 100-90 loss against the Detroit Pistons marked his 13th missed game of the season. Since joining the Heat in 2019, injuries have been an issue for the five-time All-Star, and at this point, some folks have raised questions about Butler’s durability. One such critic is Stan Van Gundy. The coach-turned-analyst […] The post Heat star Jimmy Butler’s agent rips apart ‘EVIL’ comparison to Lakers’ Anthony Davis appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacers#Pistons#Detroit#Heat
ClutchPoints

Lakers sign 2 players to bolster depth around LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers signed two players from the NBA G League on Monday morning as seven current players remain in the league’s health and safety protocols. First, the Lakers signed 6’5″ forward Jemerrio Jones, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Jones has played 11 games for the Wisconsin Herd (the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate) this season, averaging 6.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals per game. He’s shot 52.5 percent from the field, though he’s not a three-point shooting threat.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

2 reasons why the Lakers need to trade Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers are having a tough season. As any team with LeBron James, they were pitted as championship favorites before the season began. Unfortunately for Lakers fans, it has not materialized as planned. The squad is only 16-14 and due to the highly competitive Western Conference, they will even need to work for the top six spots. If they are seventh or eighth, they will have to go through the play-in tournament. A part of the reason why the Lakers are down is Anthony Davis. While not a popular opinion, a possible Davis trade might be the kick the Lakers need. Here are two reasons why the Lakers need to trade Anthony Davis.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy