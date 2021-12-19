ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers' Trevor Ariza: Questionable Sunday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Ariza (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Bulls.

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Trevor Ariza Will Make Season Debut Tonight

Longtime veteran Trevor Ariza has not played in a game this season due to right ankle surgery. He was listed as questionable against Minnesota on Friday, and suited up in uniform, but was not expected to play unless an emergency. David Fizdale, the Lakers acting head coach for tonight, just...
NBA
lakers365.com

Trevor Ariza says he felt 'good' in his return to the court

Trevor Ariza made his highly-anticipated regular season debut on Sunday, and though it wasn't under the circumstances he or Lakers fans would have liked, it was a necessary step in getting the 36-year-old veteran back to being a regular rotation player. I've been wanting to play," Ariza said. I got cleared today to play, and I was able to get out there for a few minutes.
NBA
Person
Trevor Ariza
Lakers Nation

David Fizdale Believes Trevor Ariza Will Bring More Versatility To Lakers

Outside of some late-game heroics against the Dallas Mavericks, the Los Angeles Lakers had a rough road trip after losing Anthony Davis to an MCL sprain. In the team's first game after Davis' injury, the Lakers put up a good fight against a short-handed Chicago Bulls team but fell short in the fourth quarter. David Fizdale served as the head coach after Frank Vogel was placed in health and safety protocols and lauded the team for their effort and energy.
NBA
lakersnation.com

Lakers News: Trevor Ariza Believes Lineups With LeBron James At Center Can Work

LeBron James perhaps never showcased his versatility as much as he has since joining the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018. James promised the city of Los Angeles the Lakers would win the Larry O'Brien trophy again during his tenure as the team's leader. He fulfilled his promise in 2019-20, triumphing with L.A. in the Orlando bubble during his first season alongside Anthony Davis.
NBA
#Lakers#Timberwolves
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Pistons Trade Sends Jerami Grant To L.A.

With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, and many other high-level, experienced players on their roster entering the year, the Los Angeles Lakers were expected to be one of the best teams in the league this NBA season, but they have looked terrible to this point. The Lakers...
NBA
Minnesota Timberwolves
Los Angeles Lakers
ClutchPoints

Lakers sign 2 players to bolster depth around LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers signed two players from the NBA G League on Monday morning as seven current players remain in the league's health and safety protocols. First, the Lakers signed 6'5″ forward Jemerrio Jones, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Jones has played 11 games for the Wisconsin Herd (the Milwaukee Bucks' G League affiliate) this season, averaging 6.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals per game. He's shot 52.5 percent from the field, though he's not a three-point shooting threat.
NBA
Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

2 reasons why the Lakers need to trade Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers are having a tough season. As any team with LeBron James, they were pitted as championship favorites before the season began. Unfortunately for Lakers fans, it has not materialized as planned. The squad is only 16-14 and due to the highly competitive Western Conference, they will even need to work for the top six spots. If they are seventh or eighth, they will have to go through the play-in tournament. A part of the reason why the Lakers are down is Anthony Davis. While not a popular opinion, a possible Davis trade might be the kick the Lakers need. Here are two reasons why the Lakers need to trade Anthony Davis.
NBA

