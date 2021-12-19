ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Fellowship of the Ring at 20: the film that revitalised and ruined Hollywood

By Guy Lodge
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uTDdh_0dQsFKmx00

When I first saw The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring with my dad at a Johannesburg mall multiplex one afternoon in that idle dead zone between Christmas and New Year, not everyone in the audience was left as rapt as they might now claim to have been. “That’s it?” asked a bewildered punter in front of us, to nobody and everybody in general, as the credits rolled to the droning vocal windchimes of Enya. “That’s really the end?” He and his partner skulked out of the cinema before anyone could reassure them more was on the way. I assume they got the memo eventually.

Related: The Royal Tenenbaums at 20: Wes Anderson’s finest and funniest movie

Even for those of us forewarned of Peter Jackson’s bold three-film adaptation strategy, however, the limbo in which the first instalment left us was disorienting and exhilarating, like being woken abruptly from a still-escalating dream. Twenty years on, to a Generation Marvel audience, that shock might be hard to understand. A vast amount of blockbusters these days are but chapters in a larger narrative; their fans are less preoccupied with endings than with closing-credit teases and hints for whatever’s coming next. By 2001, we were fully accustomed to ubiquitous sequels, of course, though they largely feigned completeness in themselves each time; the promise of future extensions and rehashes was left tacit, a sort of silent gentleman’s agreement between studios and paying viewers.

It might be unfair to draw a straight causal line between Jackson’s project and the glumly corporatised franchise culture that overwhelms Hollywood cinema culture today. For one thing, it shares either the credit or the blame with Christmas 2001’s other colossal fantasy-film event: Chris Columbus’ pedestrian but immediately obsession-inspiring Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the first move in a more conservative strategy – only one film made at a time, at least to begin with – that nonetheless worked like gangbusters. Columbus’ film might not have had its follow-ups ready to go the way Jackson’s did, but its scene-setting narrative and ellipsis of an ending as good as promised them, pending the audience’s thumbs-up.

You don’t need me to tell you how that turned out, but cinematically, the Potter franchise-starter was marked by its commercial caution: its imagination was safely limited, its storytelling by-the-book in all senses, its budget spent to yield more value than magic. The Fellowship of the Ring, by comparison, was a reckless, wondrous extravagance to complement New Line Cinema’s considerable risk-taking in funding the production of all three films upfront for over £200m, based on the conviction of a New Zealander best known in Hollywood for some cheerfully icky indie horrors and one brilliant, Oscar-nominated arthouse downer about teen female patricide.

One can only presume Jackson talked a good game. But he filmed one, too. From the film’s luxuriant, immediately immersive prologue, the viewer feels in the grip of a storyteller with complete conviction in his own vision — granted the money and wherewithal to realise what had long existed in his mind’s eye. That prologue alone is a pretty jaw-dropping feat of showing off: guided by the seductively knowing voiceover of Cate Blanchett’s Galadriel, we swoop through centuries and mountain ranges in mere minutes, merely passing through scraps of battle scenes that only preview the digital dazzle of grand-scale warfare to come, and are given our first intriguingly repulsive glimpse of Andy Serkis’s Gollum, the uncanny motion-capture creation that would swiftly change the possibilities of human performance in mainstream film-making.

I had forgotten that The Fellowship of the Ring offers us this much straight out of the gate: Jackson is not a film-maker to hold onto his cards, even if spreading JRR Tolkien’s admittedly vast narrative across three years and nine hours was nothing if not an exercise in delayed gratification. Somehow, however, The Fellowship of the Rings keeps renewing its spell, giving us more things to literally ooh-and-aah over: the first, perfectly art-directed reveal of Bilbo Baggins’ higgledy-piggledy home, its exquisitely shabby detailing extending outdoors into the impossibly green, rolling, topsy-turvy shire; the camera’s first, awed sweep across Lothlorien, its soaring elf-gothic architecture impossibly hanging off vertiginous cliffs; the astonishing movie star entrance granted Liv Tyler’s Arwen on horseback, shrouded in ethereal mist and the backlighting of a Meat Loaf music video.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r3Bqr_0dQsFKmx00
Cate Blanchett as Galadriel and Elijah Wood as Frodo Baggins in The Fellowship of the Ring. Photograph: New Line Cinema/Allstar

Never the most instinctively tasteful of film-makers, Jackson doesn’t shy from New Age kitsch in his aesthetic; he just presents it with enough assurance and spectacular extravagance that we come to believe in it too. I had always been less a Tolkien fanatic than an admirer, yet the first film’s immense achievement was to hook even agnostics with the sheer bravura excess of its world-building: few who saw it didn’t return the next year, and the one after, if only to see how much grander things could get. That it all felt so fully and comfortingly imagined from the off was the beauty of Jackson and New Line’s mad all-in-one gambit. There was little room here for adjustment or focus-grouping or interference: its imagination was brought to us whole.

The Fellowship of the Ring taught studios that audiences could be strung along for serials, that film-makers too could enjoy the expansive, sprawling privileges of what had hitherto been largely defined as televisual storytelling – albeit on a visual scale that, a decade prior to Game of Thrones, was still thought of as cinema’s advantage. Yet if the film changed cinema in this respect, few successors have used its expansions to similarly thrilling advantage – including Jackson himself, whose gaudy, bloated Hobbit trilogy had none of his first Tolkien outing’s breathless, liberated romanticism.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe, meanwhile, proved that franchises could be built around multiple disparate visions rather than a single impassioned one, its corporatised cluster of superhero adventures covering a safe number of audience bases without ever approaching the near-deranged singularity of vision driving Jackson’s franchise-starter. You can even see the legacy of Jackson’s game-changing battle scenes – all vast expanses of mud and blood and metal – in the murky, charcoal-hued digital showdowns that most contemporary superhero movies climax with these days, minus the crisp, crunchy tactility and human touch. Somehow, The Fellowship of the Ring revitalised and ruined Hollywood cinema all at once – a kind of riddled curse that Gollum himself would be proud of.

Comments / 3

Related
The Guardian

The Matrix Resurrections review – drained of life by the Hollywood machine

Eighteen years after what we thought was the third and final Matrix film, The Matrix Revolutions, Lana Wachowski has directed a fourth: The Matrix Resurrections. But despite some ingenious touches (a very funny name, for example, for a VR coffee shop) the boulder has been rolled back from the tomb to reveal that the franchise’s corpse is sadly still in there. This is a heavy-footed reboot which doesn’t offer a compelling reason for its existence other than to gouge a fourth income stream from Matrix fans, submissively hooked up for new content, and it doesn’t have anything approaching the breathtaking “bullet time” action sequences that made the original film famous.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Benedict Cumberbatch “Refused to Speak” to Fellow Marvel Star on Netflix Set

Although Benedict Cumberbatch — who plays Doctor Stephen Strange in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe — and Kirsten Dunst — who portrayed Mary Jane Watson in the Spider-Man trilogy that released between 2002 and 2007 — have never been in a Marvel movie together (yet), they are acting together in an upcoming Netflix project entitled The Power of the Dog.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Jackson
Person
Cate Blanchett
Person
Enya
Person
Liv Tyler
Person
Andy Serkis
imdb.com

See First Pic of Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson Together for Harry Potter Reunion

School is back in session! In the first picture of the HBO Max special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint are seated in one of Hogwart's hallowed halls where they filmed many scenes for the magical franchise. Of course, some time has passed and the trio looks much older than they did in the first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Daniel has a beard, Emma's wild curls are now a trim pixy cut and Rupert has a more mature look. And though they're the only ones shown in this new image, fans will get a glimpse of the rest of the cast. We already got a sneak peek at a modern-day Robbie Coltrane...
MOVIES
Popculture

Kurt Russell Takes Over Netflix's Top 10 With Two Movies

Kurt Russell's new fans are already in full Christmas mode, as his 2018 Netflix hit The Christmas Chronicles is back in the streamer's Top 10 movies chart. The sequel, The Christmas Chronicles 2, which gave his longtime partner Goldie Hawn's Mrs. Claus an even bigger role has also started to climb Netflix's charts. Both movies feature the movie legend as Santa Claus.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood Cinema#The Royal Tenenbaums
E! News

Helen Mirren Is Unrecognizable as She Transforms Into Israel's "Iron Lady" Golda Meir for New Film

Watch: Helen Mirren Talks "Solos" & Getting Into TikTok. From Queen Elizabeth II to Catherine the Great, Helen Mirren has played many powerful historical women. So it only makes sense that the 76-year-old actress has been cast in the role of Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir, the only woman to ever hold the office. The movie will follow Meir as she works with the all-male Cabinet during the Yom Kippur War of 1973.
WORLD
Popculture

Ryan Reynolds' Worst Movie Just Hit HBO Max

HBO Max subscribers just got treated to a Ryan Reynolds-starring film, though the most recent addition to the streaming library may not be much to celebrate. While the actor is known for his roles in films like Dead Pool, Free Guy, and Red Notice it is another far less critically-acclaimed film of his that just made its way to HBO Max – R.I.P.D., the 2013 supernatural action-comedy regarded as the worst film of Reynold's career.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

The Best Clint Eastwood Movie, As Voted By Fans

At the age of 91, Clint Eastwood has a career that spans over six decades – and counting. That amounts to roughly 80 movies. Among all those titles and genres and plots, which one consistently stands out among Eastwood fans as the best in his roster?. Slash Film sought to...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Harry Potter Actor Daniel Radcliffe Admits He Has a Strange Relationship With Co-Star Robert Pattinson

For many, the highlight of the Harry Potter films is the rapport between its ensemble cast, many of whom became bonafide phenomenons amid or after their work in the films. Two of the most well-known fresh faces in that franchise are Daniel Radcliffe, who played the titular character, and Robert Pattinson, who played Cedric Diggory before starring in franchises such as Twilight and The Batman. During a recent appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, Radcliffe spoke about his dynamic with Pattinson since the Potter films have wrapped, arguing that they have a "very strange relationship."
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
The Independent

Kirsten Dunst confirms she refused to speak to Benedict Cumberbatch on set of The Power of the Dog

Kirsten Dunst has confirmed that she “isolated” herself from Benedict Cumberbatch on the set of The Power of the Dog.In Jane Campion’s acclaimed dramatic film, which arrives on Netflix soon, Cumberbatch plays Phil, a cowboy who works on a ranch with his brother George (Jesse Plemons) in the 1920s.Dunst plays Plemons’ new wife, Rose, to whom Cumberbatch’s character takes an immediate dislike.Cumberbatch said last week that this on-screen animosity meant he was “repelled” by his co-star between takes.“I didn’t want to be really mean to Kirsten, but I needed to stay in character,” he said. “So I didn’t speak...
MOVIES
BGR.com

This action-packed sci-fi movie on Netflix has everyone glued to their screens

Rian Johnson has had one of the more interesting careers of any director currently working. Back in 2005, he announced his presence with the noir thriller called Brick, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt. 12 years later, he was behind the camera on Star Wars: The Last Jedi directing Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Daisy Ridley. Few modern movies have generated such an intense reaction. Johnson rebounded quickly with Knives Out, which received near-universal praise from critics and moviegoers. But today, we’re hitting rewind to discuss one of Rian Johnson’s earlier successes: Looper.
MOVIES
Insider

The 12 best movies coming to Netflix in December

Watch Netflix original Oscar contenders like "Don't Look Up" and "The Power of the Dog." There are also classics like "Closer," "Tremors," and "Minority Report." For kids, there's Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat." "The Power of the Dog" (December 1) Director Jane Campion's latest movie is a slow...
MOVIES
Popculture

'John Wick' Fans Are Fuming Over Mel Gibson Joining the Movie's Spinoff

Mel Gibson has been cast in the lead role of the new John Wick spinoff series The Continental, and fans are not pleased. Gibson has been credibly accused of abusive behavior to his colleagues many times over the decades, and has suffered long droughts of work because of it. Seeing such a big and beloved franchise invite Gibson back into the spolight has some fans feeling furious.
NFL
Popculture

John Travolta's Worst Movie Is Leaving Netflix

John Travolta may be an A-list celebrity with some pretty big credits like Grease and Pulp Fiction, but it is another film that was inarguably far less successful that Netflix subscribers may be wanting to press play on. Battlefield Earth, the 2000 American science fiction action film that is one of Travolta's lowest-rated films ever, is set to leave Netflix at the end of November.
MOVIES
ABC 4

Local actress makes it big in Hollywood

You probably know her from Netflix! Local actress, Ash Santos joins us today to discuss all her latest and upcoming projects. Even though she’s a major Hollywood star now, Santos is still able to live and raise her family here in Utah. She started her acting career by starring in...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

85K+
Followers
41K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy