The word “arigato” is a Japanese word that means “thank you.” It is often used as a formal way to say thank you, and it can be used in both written and spoken form. The word “arigato” should be used when thanking someone for something they have done for you. It can be used in formal and informal situations, and it is a polite way to show your gratitude.

