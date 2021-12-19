News about Columbia Sportswear, 'Airbnb for sportsmen'

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Dec. 20, 2021: Skechers USA, Inc. has named Zulema Garcia to its Board of Directors, where she will also serve on the company’s audit committee. Skechers has also announced that Jeffrey Greenberg, Geyer Kosinski, Richard Rappaport and Tom Walsh have resigned from the board for reasons unrelated to disagreement or dissatisfaction with the company. Garcia is currently the SVP of internal audit at global nutrition company Herbalife Nutrition. Dec. 17, 2021: Edwina...

BUSINESS ・ 15 HOURS AGO