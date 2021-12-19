ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News about Columbia Sportswear, 'Airbnb for sportsmen'

theadvocate.com
 3 days ago

Columbia Sportswear, a global outdoor leader known for its high-tech gear and apparel, has opened a store in the Mall of Louisiana. The store is located in the open air Boulevard portion of the mall, near Sephora in a...

www.theadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Romesentinel.com

New York State launches vaccine incentive campaign targeting sportsmen

New York State has recently launched a new campaign encouraging outdoors enthusiasts to get a COVID-19 vaccine, titled ‘Take Your Shot for an Outdoor Adventure’ Vaccine Incentive Sweepstakes for Hunters, Anglers, and Outdoor Enthusiasts. Those who take the jab are entered into a drawing to win big prize packages.
POLITICS
theadvocate.com

Our Views: Raw oyster pearls could end up on a string, or provide a tourism jolt

Many people enjoy a nice pearl. Wearing one in a ring or on a necklace is nice. Wearing a string of pearls is classy. It’s not often that anything close to a string of pearls is found in a raw oyster intended for swallowing — perhaps with a bit of lemon juice, hot sauce and/or horseradish — but that’s exactly what happened to a 32-year-old kindergarten teacher from Kansas City in early December.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Mashed

Morton Salt Just Issued A Huge Recall

News of a massive recall seems liable to prompt frantic friskings of the pantry. After all, such recalls can be to some disease or potentially dangerous object slipping into the product. In the case of Morton Salt, there is no need for panic. As Eat This, Not That! reports, the...
ECONOMY
blavity.com

Walmart Apologizes After Black Mom Noticed Price Difference Between White And Black Dolls

Walmart has apologized to a Black mom in Kentucky after she said Black dolls were priced much higher than white ones. Asheria Brown of Florence, Kentucky, called out the national retailer after her oldest daughter went searching for a Kid Connection Doll set, WCPO Cincinnati reports. Because Brown wanted her daughter to have more exposure to dolls with their heritage, she sought out the same set with Black dolls and noticed a price difference.
FLORENCE, KY
Popculture

Ice Cream Recall Affects 8,000 Pounds of Product

A new recall on ice cream impacts thousands of pounds of product in the southeastern U.S., so those with a sweet tooth may want to check their freezer. This week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a recall of certain products from the Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association. Thankfully, in this case, the recall is not because of some sort of contamination, but because of extra ingredients which were not on the label.
FOOD & DRINKS
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Missoula, Montana

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
MISSOULA, MT
The Independent

Nightmare AirBnB that allegedly promised NYC skyline view is actually a room at the back of a restaurant

One Tiktoker has uploaded videos of her recent bizarre Airbnb stay, which includes staying in a room with views onto a restaurant's dining floor.With the viral video, uploaded on Monday, Desiree Baker (@desireerosebaker) writes: “How is this legal you literally cannot make this up, I can open the window and touch their table,” she said as she filmed footage of her room being right against a dining table with two patrons enjoying dinner. Ms Baker shows the photos of the room she allegedly booked on the hosting platform, which includes a simple white-painted room with a wooden headboard above the...
LIFESTYLE
Popculture

Multiple Bread Recalls Issued Just Ahead of Christmas

Recalls were issued last week, just before many Americans celebrate Christmas this weekend. Flowers Foods, Inc. announced a recall of Nature's Own Honey Wheat bread on Dec. 17, the day before Bosket Bread Company announced a recall of 15 bread products. Both recalls were for the same reason – undeclared allergens.
FOOD & DRINKS
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Skechers USA Makes Changes to Its Board of Directors + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Dec. 20, 2021: Skechers USA, Inc. has named Zulema Garcia to its Board of Directors, where she will also serve on the company’s audit committee. Skechers has also announced that Jeffrey Greenberg, Geyer Kosinski, Richard Rappaport and Tom Walsh have resigned from the board for reasons unrelated to disagreement or dissatisfaction with the company. Garcia is currently the SVP of internal audit at global nutrition company Herbalife Nutrition. Dec. 17, 2021: Edwina...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Retail Intel: Sneaker and Streetwear Boutique Portal Debuts at Mohegan Sun + More

FN rounds up all the store openings, closings and redesigns happening this month, from throughout the footwear industry. Send your retail news to web@footwearnews.com. Dec. 21, 2021: A new sneaker and streetwear boutique has opened at the Mohegan Sun resort and casino in Uncasville, Connecticut. Called “Portal,” the retailer describes its vision on its website as such: “Fashion provides us with a way to stand out – on our own terms. Established on a reverence for sneaker and streetwear culture – our mission is to share this passion through contextual storytelling and experiential access to curated collections from the creators that shape...
RETAIL
The Herald-Times

Craft this: Create a holiday tree using a magazine

There's usually a plentiful supply of newspapers and even a few magazines at The Herald-Times. The same might be true in many households and if so, there's an easy way to create your own holiday tree using a magazine. The Herald-Times' Amanda Hudson created a tree recently as a way to spread a...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

