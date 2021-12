Jason: Is is possible to drink too much water? I drink tons but I highly doubt you can drink too much. Megan: We know that we need water for all bodily functions. Water intoxication is actually possible and it is called “hyponatremia”. The inside of your cells actually become flooded with water and lower your sodium levels drastically. Having really low levels of sodium can result in swelling of your cells. An extreme effect would be your brain swelling. Be mindful of how much you’re urinating, how clear your urine is, if you have headaches from over hydration, or if you notice swelling in your hands or feet. You know your body best, but just be aware and drink when you are thirsty and listen to your body.

HEALTH ・ 5 HOURS AGO