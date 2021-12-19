ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Seattle Kraken fall to Oilers for second straight loss as COVID-19 disruptions continue across NHL

By Lauren Kirschman
Tacoma News Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoaches for the Kraken and the Oilers wore masks on Saturday night. It was the first time that’s happened at Climate Pledge Arena, and the change came as COVID-19 continues to surge through the NHL. The day started with game postponements, team pauses and an ever-growing list of...

