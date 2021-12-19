ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Roanoke nonprofit brings cheer to dozens of families with early Christmas gifts

By D'mon Reynolds
 6 days ago

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — UBU Hands of Hope feels blessed to be a blessing for others this year as they work to ensure Roanoke Valley families’ needs are met before Christmas.

The nonprofit gave 97 families Christmas bags filled with items such as clothes, books, and food at the Melrose Library in Roanoke on Saturday, Dec. 18.

Community partners also got involved to provide toys for kids.

During a time when families are being hit by food insecurity and economic struggles, community leader Antonio Hash says people need hope again.

“When organizations utilize their resources to help other families, it puts a smile on their faces and they feel a sense of hope that so they can go on,” said Hash.

Hash says there are a few additional surprises, such as AirPods and gift cards, being added to those bags to be distributed to the families.

Why Virginia may be the birthplace of eggnog

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — While you are decking the halls, or trimming the tree, or wrapping presents, you might be sipping on some eggnog. After all, ’tis the season. If you are enjoying some eggnog, you may have Virginians of Christmas-past to thank for it. Some historians say Virginia is the birthplace of eggnog. So […]
VIRGINIA STATE
