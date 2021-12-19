Apparent street racing ‘sideshow’ broken up by Bakersfield law enforcement

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Law enforcement broke up what appeared to be a street racing “sideshow” Saturday night in northeast Bakersfield.

Authorities were called to the area of Alta Vista Drive and Columbus Street at around 9:30 p.m. When they arrived they found a gathering of dozens of vehicles. Those vehicles could be seen leaving the area.

Video from the scene appears to show California Highway Patrol detaining one person.

No injuries were reported.

