ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, VA

Just a bit better; Lafayette slips past Brunswick Senior 52-47

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SbBkk_0dQsBeOD00

A sigh of relief filled the air in Lafayette’s locker room after Saturday’s 52-47 win against Brunswick Senior in Virginia girls basketball action on December 18.

var divsize = document.querySelector('#emp-c8e5a').parentNode.clientWidth; var rnd = window.rnd || Math.floor(Math.random()*10e6); var pid509276 = window.pid509276 || rnd; var plc509276 = window.plc509276 || 0; var abkw = window.abkw || ''; var absrc = 'https://ads.empowerlocal.co/adserve/;ID=181918;size=0x0;setID=509276;type=js;sw='+screen.width+';sh='+screen.height+';spr='+window.devicePixelRatio+';kw='+abkw+';pid='+pid509276+';place='+(plc509276++)+';rnd='+rnd+';click=CLICK_MACRO_PLACEHOLDER'; var _absrc = absrc.split("type=js"); absrc = _absrc[0] + 'type=js;referrer=' + encodeURIComponent(document.location.href) + _absrc[1]; document.write('');

You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.

Thank you for reading!

If you enjoy our content, please consider a monetary contribution to help us keep our news free.

Comments / 0

Related
Henrico Citizen

Highland Springs severs Meadowbrook’s hopes 51-36

Highland Springs notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Meadowbrook 51-36 in a Virginia girls basketball matchup. Highland Springs’ supremacy showed as it carried a 51-36 lead into the fourth quarter. Highland Springs darted in front of Meadowbrook 31-17 to begin the second quarter. You're reading the...
HIGHLAND SPRINGS, VA
Henrico Citizen

Meadowbrook knocks off Trinity Episcopal 51-48

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Meadowbrook to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Trinity Episcopal 51-48 on December 20 in Virginia boys high school basketball action. var divsize = document.querySelector('#emp-a86e3').parentNode.clientWidth; var rnd = window.rnd || Math.floor(Math.random()*10e6); var pid509276 = window.pid509276 || rnd; var plc509276 = window.plc509276...
HIGH SCHOOL
Henrico Citizen

Clover Hill rides the rough off J.R. Tucker 51-41

Clover Hill charged J.R. Tucker and collected a 51-41 victory at J.R. Tucker High on December 20 in Virginia girls high school basketball action. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.
HIGH SCHOOL
Henrico Citizen

Convincing fashion: Thomas Edison handles Lloyd C. Bird 56-27

Thomas Edison handled Lloyd C. Bird 56-27 in an impressive showing in a Virginia girls basketball matchup on December 21. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Education
City
Lafayette, VA
Local
Virginia Basketball
Local
Virginia Sports
Henrico Citizen

Thomas Edison tenderizes St. Catherine’s 54-32

Thomas Edison’s powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from St. Catherine’s 54-32 during this Virginia girls high school basketball game. var divsize = document.querySelector('#emp-a3ba0').parentNode.clientWidth; var rnd = window.rnd || Math.floor(Math.random()*10e6); var pid509276 = window.pid509276 || rnd; var plc509276 = window.plc509276 || 0; var abkw = window.abkw || ''; var absrc = 'https://ads.empowerlocal.co/adserve/;ID=181918;size=0x0;setID=509276;type=js;sw='+screen.width+';sh='+screen.height+';spr='+window.devicePixelRatio+';kw='+abkw+';pid='+pid509276+';place='+(plc509276++)+';rnd='+rnd+';click=CLICK_MACRO_PLACEHOLDER'; var _absrc = absrc.split("type=js"); absrc = _absrc[0] + 'type=js;referrer=' + encodeURIComponent(document.location.href) + _absrc[1]; document.write('');
HIGH SCHOOL
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
274K+
Views
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy