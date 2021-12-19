ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanheim scores in OT to give Flyers 4-3 win over Senators

Cover picture for the articleTravis Sanheim scored 1:35 into overtime and also had an assist to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 4-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night. Claude Giroux, Oskar Lindblom and Joel Farabee also scored for the Flyers, who have won four of five. Giroux moved into a tie for...

Broad Street Hockey

Flyers game against Capitals postponed

We thought we could enjoy one last game before the prolonged holiday break. Woof. The game between the Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals slotted for Tuesday night has been postponed due to a surge of Caps players entering the NHL’s COVID protocol list the morning of. We should be...
Yardbarker

The Extra Point: Flyers Takeover Senators in OT, 4-3

Both teams stuck to a winning game plan last night. The Ottawa Senators didn’t start hot but changed the tide by commanding the pace in the second period. Travis Sanheim and Rasmus Ristolainen disrupted the trade wind by making themselves available in the offensive zone. There has to be a winner and loser in this age of hockey.
NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Report Card: Sullivan Shuffles Lines, Drops Kapanen, Squeak Past Devils 3-2 (+)

The Pittsburgh Penguins won their seventh in a row, but it’s hard to determine which team deserved to lose more. Turnovers, haphazard play, and a lack of urgency highlighted a game in which the teams combined for just 25 shots after two periods and 41 shots total. Tristan Jarry stuffed Andreas Johnsson on a breakaway with one second remaining in the Penguins 3-2 win at Prudential Center.
WGR550

Tuch to play his first game as a Sabre on Monday

Tage Thompson didn’t participate in practice. Granato said, “We didn’t know if he’d be in or out. We want to take a further look at him to make sure we’re not putting him in a spot that could make things worse.” Thompson isn’t ruled out for Monday.
Lancaster Online

NHL admits it made wrong call in disallowing Sabres' goal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The NHL announced it made the wrong call in disallowing what would have been the Buffalo Sabres’ tying goal in the final minute of a 2-1 loss to the New York Rangers. In a statement released by the league on Saturday, senior executive VP...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Red Wings paused through Dec. 26, NHL stops cross-border games

The NHL and its players association temporarily clamped down on teams crossing the Canadian border and shut down operations of two more teams on Sunday for a total of seven in hopes of salvaging the season as COVID-19 outbreaks spread across the league. The Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto...
AFP

Latest shutdown casts doubt on NHL's Beijing Olympic participation

The National Hockey League on Sunday suspended all games involving cross border travel between Canada and the United States, putting in doubt the players ability to participate in the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The league was scheduled to take a three-week break in February so the NHL could take part in the Winter Games for the first time since 2014 in Sochi, but with close to 40 games postponed due to Covid-19 outbreaks, the league might now have to use that time to get the regular season schedule back on track. The league said on Sunday it is expected to make a decision on the Olympics in the coming days. "Given the disruption to the NHLâs regular-season schedule caused by recent COVID-related events  and the continued uncertainty caused by the ongoing COVID pandemic, the NHL and NHLPA are actively discussing the matter of NHL Player participation in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, and expect to be in a position to announce a final determination in the coming days," a spokesman for the league said Sunday.
