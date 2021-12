Christmas is this Saturday, and you know what that means from a sports perspective: wall-to-wall NBA action (at least, pandemic willing, as of press time). The league routinely schedules a slew of games for the big holiday, and this year is no different, with five matchups on tap. And those games are spaced out throughout the day, so if your idea of a fun Christmas is sitting down with some eggnog to watch your favorite players on the hardcourt, the NBA should have you covered from about noon to 11 p.m. Eastern.

NBA ・ 21 MINUTES AGO