NFL

Lions' Tracy Walker: Questionable Sunday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Walker (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Dave...

www.cbssports.com

Pride Of Detroit

Detroit Lions Week 15 inactives: Tracy Walker, Jonah Jackson ruled OUT

EDGE Julian Okwara (ankle) — ruled OUT on Friday. FS Tracy Walker (illness) — ruled OUT on Sunday morning. LG Jonah Jackson (back, questionable) OT Will Holden (non-injury related absence, questionable) QB David Blough. WR Trinity Benson. Walker was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday but it...
NFL
MLive.com

Lions’ Tracy Walker, fresh off COVID list, won’t play against Cardinals after all; Jonah Jackson out too

DETROIT -- Tracy Walker won’t play after all. The Lions safety was activated from the COVID list on Saturday, offering some major help just in time for Kyler Murray and the high-powered Arizona Cardinals. But Walker was almost immediately downgraded to questionable because of an illness, then was scratched early Sunday morning entirely. It’s unclear whether the illness is related to his COVID infection.
NFL
FanSided

Lions downgrade safety Tracy Walker to out vs. Cardinals

After some hope he’d be able to play, Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker is out for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. After he was one of many absences for the Detroit Lions in Week 14, due to being on the COVID-19 list, the Detroit Lions activated safety Tracy Walker on Saturday. He was still listed as questionable for Sunday. But at least there was a glimmer of hope he’d be able to play, after head coach Dan Campbell indicated the NFL’s new virus protocols wouldn’t necessarily get any players back in uniform this week.
NFL
NFL
NFL
NFL
NFL
NFL
NFL
NFL
NFL
NFL
