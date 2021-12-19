Lions' Tracy Walker: Questionable Sunday

After some hope he’d be able to play, Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker is out for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. After he was one of many absences for the Detroit Lions in Week 14, due to being on the COVID-19 list, the Detroit Lions activated safety Tracy Walker on Saturday. He was still listed as questionable for Sunday. But at least there was a glimmer of hope he’d be able to play, after head coach Dan Campbell indicated the NFL’s new virus protocols wouldn’t necessarily get any players back in uniform this week.
