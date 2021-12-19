ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Uncharacteristic miscues cost Patriots in loss at Indy

By MICHAEL MAROT
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NjoL5_0dQsBLoW00
1 of 5

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bill Belichick relied on his characteristically short, sharp answers to explain what went wrong Saturday night at Indianapolis.

Too many mistakes. Not enough plays being made.

As a result, the Patriots’ seven-game winning streak ended and their reign atop the AFC has at least been temporarily put on hold after a 27-17 loss to the rival Colts.

“Obviously we didn’t do anything well enough to win,” Belichick said. “We didn’t play well, didn’t coach well. Penalties, interceptions, played from behind the whole game. Nothing really good enough. It’s disappointing but we’ll move on.”

For a team and a coach whose success has largely been the result of consistency and precision over the years, this was about as stunning as it gets. The Patriots (9-5) didn’t do much right.

Their first possession was derailed by two penalties that eventually forced them into third-and-long and a punt. The next series ended with a special teams breakdown that led to a blocked punt, which Colts linebacker E.J. Speed recovered in the end zone for a 14-0 lead.

A third consecutive punt helped Indy extend the margin to 17-0 and just when it appeared the Patriots might be getting their mojo back late in the half, Darius Leonard picked off rookie quarterback Mac Jones inside the Colts 5-yard line — the first red-zone interception of Jones’ career.

The impact was crushing as the Pats’ NFL record 99-game streak of scoring in the first half came to an end.

“It’s frustrating, there’s no excuse for it,” special teams ace Matthew Slater said. “There’s just no excuse for the way we came out, flat. Uncharacteristic penalties, basic stuff that we got beat on. Fundamentally not being sound. That’s disappointing to come out and perform like that.”

While Belichick tried to make some of his trademark halftime adjustments, nothing really worked.

Jones threw a second interception early in the third quarter that led to another Indy field goal and the penalties continued piling up. Safety Kyle Dugger was ejected after ripping the helmet off Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr. Both players threw punches and Pittman was also ejected.

A false start on third-and-goal from the Colts 2 and a subsequent incompletion on the next play forced Belichick to settle for a short field goal rather than attempting to score a touchdown to make it a six-point game.

And the Colts (8-6) made the Patriots pay a stiff price for all the miscues.

“Our guys came ready to play and we played well in all three phases,” Indianapolis coach Frank Reich said, who noted both teams were sloppy at times. “It wasn’t perfect in any phase but when you play the best teams in the league, that’s how you win football games.”

And then after giving up 122 yards rushing in the first half, the Patriots made the biggest mistake of all when they needed a late stop to get one last chance.

But instead of taking Jonathan Taylor to the ground, New England overran the play, Taylor made a cut to elude the tackle and sprinted 67 yards with 2:01 left — sealing the Patriots’ fate.

“We were making dumb mistakes, dumb penalties, false starts, delay of games, putting ourselves behind the chains,” tight end Hunter Henry said after catching two TD passes. “It’s hard to do against a really good defense and a really good front like that.”

___

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Nick Wright on Patriots' loss to Colts: Bill Belichick does not believe in Mac Jones I FIRST THINGS FIRST

The New England Patriots winning streak has come to an end after the Indianapolis Colts shut them down in Week 15. Nick Wright says this loss once again exposes the fact that despite past wins, Bill Belichick does not trust Mac Jones, and despite Kevin Wildes insistence that this win might be good for the rookie quarterback, Nick maintains Mac isn't the skilled weapon many think he is.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bill Belichick’s net worth in 2021

Bill Belichick is widely considered to be the best coach in the history of the NFL. Bill has been the head coach of the New England Patriots for 2 decades now, and he has been in the industry since 1975. In this article, we will take a look at Bill Belichick’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Reich
Person
Mac Jones
NESN

Bill Belichick Can’t Understand Why This Colts Player Wasn’t Ejected

Bill Belichick has an issue with how officials handled a post-whistle incident during Saturday night’s game in Indianapolis. Midway through the third quarter, Patriots safety Kyle Dugger and Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr. got into a heated, physical exchange that led to both players being ejected. Pittman, while adjusting his helmet, shoved Dugger, who swung back. Indy’s top wideout then went back at Dugger, with the New England safety appearing to pull off Pittman’s helmet.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bill Belichick’s brutally honest reaction to Patriots’ loss vs. Colts

The New England Patriots Week 15 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts saw Bill Belichick and Co. fall short of extending their winning streak to eight games. The Patriots were playing from behind throughout the entire 27-17 loss, having let Indianapolis jump out to an early lead in the first half. New England was never able to close the gap, and ultimately lost its first game in almost two months.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Football Games#Colts#American Football#Ap#Afc#Pats
CBS Boston

Vince Wilfork Shares One Secret Of Bill Belichick’s Coaching Methods

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — If Bill Belichick is the GOAT, what makes him so great? It’s one of those questions that can’t ever be answered in a simple fashion. It’s a complex question that demands complex answers. So whenever one of his former players sheds a light on particular aspects of his coaching style, it always helps to paint the picture of how Belichick operates and why his teams have won so many football games. Vince Wilfork did that in Tom Brady’s newest documentary episode for ESPN. The installment focused on the 2014 season and the Patriots’ run to their...
NFL
CBS Boston

Bill Belichick Gives Thorough Explanation For Decision To Kick Field Goal Vs. Colts

BOSTON (CBS) — On Saturday night, the Patriots trailed 20-7 in the fourth quarter. They faced a third-and-goal from the Colts’ 2-yard line, but a false start pushed them back to the 7-yard line. An incompletion brought up fourth down, and Bill Belichick sent the field goal unit onto the field to cut Indy’s lead to 20-10 with 9 minutes left in the game. Considering the Patriots were down big, the decision to kick with such limited time left in the game raised some eyebrows. When asked about his decision after the game, Belichick went with his stock answer of doing...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

The Honest Truth About How Hurt Tom Brady Was By Patriots’ Drafting Of Jimmy Garoppolo

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady is 44 years old. He’s still playing football. He’s the reigning Super Bowl MVP, and he’s the current front-runner for NFL MVP. That is RIDICULOUS, all caps. It’s also something that Bill Belichick and the Patriots organization did not consider possible when Brady was entering his late 30s. In their defense, how could they? Nobody had ever gotten better while approaching 40, and the few souls who dared try to play quarterback into their 40s were quickly ground into mincemeat by their younger, faster, stronger opponents. While Brady had said many times that he hoped to...
NFL
WTOP

Sloppy Patriots loss makes Belichick (even more) grouchy

What’s more surprising than Bill Belichick’s team making sloppy mistakes? How about the longtime Patriots coach apologizing for his surly attitude in the post-game media availability. The “on to Cincinnati” meme-maker told reporters on Monday that he was sorry for being curt after the 27-17 loss to the...
NFL
PatriotMaven

Patriots’ Lessons-Learned from Week Fifteen Loss to the Colts

The New England Patriots dropped to 9-5 on the 2021 season after their loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night. New England was unable to overcome an early 20-0 deficit to the Colts. Quarterback Mac Jones completed 26 of 45 passes, throwing for 299 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. However, MVP candidate Jonathan Taylor ran for 170 yards and scored on a 67-yard fourth-quarter run with 2:01 left to help the Indianapolis Colts secure a 27-17 victory over the Patriots on Saturday night.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

689K+
Followers
365K+
Post
313M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy